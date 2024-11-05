Tyla, a global sensation, bagged four SAMA awards this past weekend

The multi-award-winning musician thanked her supporters from South Africa in a video, as she could not attend this year's SAMA award ceremony at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg

Tyla's fans flooded the comments section and wrote heartwarming words

Tyla, an internationally acclaimed musician, won four South African Music Awards (SAMAs) this past weekend. Her self-titled debut album, Tyla, received six nominations after achieving global success. The 23-year-old won Best Pop Album, Newcomer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and Best International Act.

Tyla's winning streak continues to peak. This comes after the bubbly musician bagged 4 SAMA awards recently. Image: @tyla

This year's South African Music Awards (SAMAs) took place at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg. The prestigious awards celebrated 30 years of musical excellence in South Africa.

The event was hosted by the captivating media personality, Minenhle 'Minnie' Dlamini, who impressed the audience with her numerous outfit changes.

Her dress for the red carpet was a custom-made creation by AFI Atelier. The second short and stylish piece was designed by Minnie's long-time fashion designer, Asanda Madyibi. The final look, also created by Asanda, featured a traditional red Zulu hat worn by women called isicholo. This was paired with a red, shimmery crop top and a white, short tulle skirt.

Although Tyla was not at the iconic award ceremony because she was shooting a music video, she recorded a sincere acceptance video for winning the International Achievement Award in this video:

Tyla's supporters left lovely comments

One thing about our girl Tyla, she has fans who cheer her on no matter what. Below are just some of the sweet comments upon watching her acceptance video after winning the International Achievement SAMA award.

@talb. in said:

"Her love for her country and humbleness makes her legit PERFECT 😍❤️ Keep going, babygirl!🔥"

@nilokies777 commented:

"😂 Everything Tyla touches trends ❤️🙌 Congratulations mo'gurl, continue killing it!!!🔥🔥🔥"

@robesame9 said:

"I hope you you make the best out of it! 🎵 Don't forget where you from. From Em with love to Tyla ♥️"

@letty_da_writer wrote:

''Congratulations Tyla, from South Africa 🇿🇦 to the World 🌎 you rock girl 👏''

Tyla continues to achieve significant victories

In related news, Briefly News reported that Tyla's winning streak is at an all-time high. The South African-born artist has won numerous prestigious awards, including a Grammy, BET Award, MTV Award, and now a SAMA.

The creative community in South Africa has also demonstrated its admiration and support for Tyla. In March 2024, she received the Global Icon Award at the 18th Metro FM Awards after being nominated six times. Following this, in April 2024, the artist known for her hit single Water was honoured with the Best International Act award at the inaugural Cultural and Creative Industry Awards. Keep shining, Tyla!

