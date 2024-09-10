South African singer and songwriter Tyla has done it again as she scooped another award this year

The 22-year-old Pop Amapiano singer won the Global Impact Award at the Billboard No. 1s recently

Many netizens on social media congratulated the Grammy award-winner on her win

The South African Pop Amapiano star Tyla has done it again, adding another milestone to her career achievements.

Tyla scoops the Global Impact Award at Billboard No. 1s

The young Grammy award-winner Tyla never fails to make her country, South Africa, proud as she keeps bagging the wins left, right and centre.

Recently, the 22-year-old singer and songwriter scooped herself another award at the international award ceremony. Tyla won the Global Impact Award at the Billboard No. 1s 2024.

Billboard No. 1s posted about the Water hitmaker's win on their Twitter (X) page, and many netizens raved about the heartwarming speech she gave when she collected her award on stage.

The post was captioned:

"'I remember when everyone used to feel like this was so unattainable, especially from where I’m from,' @Tyllaaaaaaa said during her #BillboardNo1s acceptance speech for the Global Impact award."

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate Tyla

Shortly after the news of Tyla's win flooded social media, many netizens congratulated the star on her achievement. See some of the comments below:

@jladycurrie wrote:

"Congratulations to her."

@TylaaBanks said:

"How can you not root for her."

@Miror375108 responded:

"Tyla is so real. Congratulations to her."

@chartstyla complimented:

"A global superstar."

@thewayizeeit tweeted:

"So proud of you girlie!! #SouthAfrica.Not DNA, but RSA Aweh!"

@JustinH06819119 commented:

"What a lovely human being."

@AsherShomari replied:

"Congratulations. Keep winning."

Tyla stuns in magazine cover

In a previous report from Briefly News, the Grammy Award-winning singer Tyla recently stunned on the cover of V magazine for their V149 Fall Preview 2024 issue.

The editor lauded Tyla's work ethic, revealing that she started writing music at the tender age of 12. Fans of the Truth or Dare hitmaker were in awe of her dramatic hairstyle and captivating beauty.

