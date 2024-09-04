South African singer Tyla has released a brand new music video for her hit song Breathe Me

The Grammy-award winning musician Tyla shot the new music video in Osaka, Japan

Fans are giving the song a thumbs up, with some getting chest pains as she is with a love interest

Tyla's new ‘Breathe Me’ music video is set in Osaka, Japan. Image: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Talented Mzansi musician Tyla has released a brand new music video for her hit song Breathe Me.

Tyla announces new music video

The Grammy-award winning musician Tyla shot the new music video in Osaka, Japan. The video shows Tyla and her man enjoying some nights out and late-night romance in Japan.

The video currently has 676,089 views on the video streaming platform YouTube, and it was released 22 hours ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans are loving Tyla's music video

Tyla's fans gave the song a thumbs up, with some expressing relief that the star has dropped something. While others are getting chest pains as she is with a love interest.

@_timi_02 gushed:

"Came for the song, left feeling extremely single."

@Aeqris said:

"The chemistry makes me feel more single than a divorcee in the military."

@HeisenbergFam praised:

"Tyla is one of the most majestic South African singers ever."

@DonnaJSneed gushed:

"I love her, proving that she doesn't need to dress hot to be beautiful and get attention. It doesn't make a difference because it's her talent that has us back every time."

@blind_gamer16 said:

"Tyla dropping a music video is just what I needed."

@missodessaTV expressed:

"Nothing I love more than seeing two fine people together. Their chemistry is too cute I can tell he's a little shy, and Tyla absolutely is not LOL."

Tyla stuns in magazine cover

In a previous report from Briefly News, the Grammy Award winning singer, Tyla recently stunned on the cover of V magazine for their V149 Fall Preview 2024 issue.

The editor lauded Tyla's work ethic, revealing that she started writing music at the tender age of 12. Fans of the Truth or Dare hitmaker were in awe of her dramatic hairstyle and captivating beauty.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News