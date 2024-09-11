Tyla is on the cover of Elle Magazine, which is titled Tyla Takes Over, and she looks gorgeous

The Water muso's fans gushed over her, saying her outfit and makeup were flawless

The Grammy-winner has been making headlines recently after she released the music video for Breathe Me

Tyla is in the October edition of Elle Magazine. Image: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Source: Getty Images

Tyla is a certified cover girl. The Water hitmaker is in the latest edition of Elle Magazine.

Gorgeous pictures of Tyla go viral

On X (formerly Twitter), Tyla shared pictures taken for the latest issue of Elle Magazine, with the words "Tyla Takes Over" written in bold. In them, the singer looks drop-dead gorgeous.

Take a look at the thread below:

Fans gush over Tyla

Tyla's supporters gushed over her latest looks, saying she slayed them. From her outfit to her makeup and flawless beauty, Tyla captivated many people's attention.

@GuguChonco said:

"Pretty girl. Just stunning."

@tylasweetener shared:

"Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show-stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before, unafraid to reference or not reference, put it in a blender, split on it, vomit on it, eat it, give birth to it."

@tylasbodyguard gushed:

"10s 10s 10s all across the board."

@featuringtyla said:

"Outfits served, makeup served, poses served, mother, you get 10s across the board."

Tyla's Breathe Me sets fans in a frenzy

The Grammy-winner released the music video for Breathe Me, which was shot in Osaka, Japan. Fans of the singer gave her flowers.

One fan raved: "I love her, proving that she doesn't need to dress hot to be beautiful and get attention. It doesn't make a difference because it's her talent that has us back every time."

Tyla stuns in magazine cover

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla recently graced another magazine cover, V magazine, for its V149 Fall Preview 2024 issue.

The magazine editor lauded Tyla's work ethic and revealed that she started writing music at the tender age of 12. The Truth or Dare hitmaker's fans were in awe of her dramatic hairstyle and captivating beauty.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News