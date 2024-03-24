Tyla had a heartwarming message for her supporters since the release of her debut self-titled album

The South African singer, born in Joburg, has been on top of the world following her album release

Many people have taken to Twitter, aka X, to give their praise to Tyla's sound, and she responded on the platform

Tyla's debut album was released on 22 March 2024. She also released a music video for one of her new singles and a video for the remix to Water, which has had people buzzing.

Tyla gave her fans a shout-out after the success of her debut album.

Source: Getty Images

Social media has been awash with videos of Tyla at her album launch party. Many tweets were shared about the Water superstar's first album.

Tyla celebrates debut album success

Singer Tyla posted on X to thank fans for their support. She expressed that she was grateful for the overwhelming response to her project. Read the message below:

Tyla fans applaud their fave

Many online users commented about how well she was doing in music. People complimented her debut album.

@MdlaloNosipho commented:

"Amapiano with all sorts of glorious, beautiful genres to the world! Tyla, they can never make me hate you."

@tylasstats said:

"You deserve all your flowers! You did so well, like hits after hits. Skipless and storytelling!"

@szxlish wrote:

"We’re loving it, thank you for the music, baby."

@featuringtyla was hyped:

"TYLA WE WANT TO PARTY."

@featuringtyla applauded:

"We love you, Tyla. Tygers have your back for life."

@Emmanuuwell gushed:

"I’ve never been so proud of a stranger."

Tyla is 1st African to chart in 2024 top US iTunes chart

Briefly News previously reported Tyla has made history once again with her new highly-anticipated album, which she dropped on Friday, 22 March 2024.

Our very own young Grammy award-winning singer, Tyla, has made headlines once again after her Water remix music video with American star Travis Scott, which reached one million views on YouTube in just 24 hours of it being dropped.

Recently, the star was celebrated as she became the first African to chart in the top 10 USA iTunes chart in 2024 with her new album Tyla, which had received lukewarm responses from Mzansi earlier.

