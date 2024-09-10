Many South African netizens are going crazy over Miss Universe contender from Zimbabwe

An online user recently posted the Top 20 Miss Universe 2024 list on social media

Some netizens also trolled Chidimma, questioning her whereabouts as she wasn't included in the Top 20 contender list

The pageant world has once again made headlines on social media, this time about the Miss Universe 2024 contenders.

SA gushes over Miss Universe Zimbabwe contender Sakhile Dube

With the Miss Universe 2024 underway, Mzansi once again shared their opinions about this year's contenders, specifically the Zimbabwe contender.

Recently, an online user @_BlackZA posted the Top 20 Miss Universe 2024 list on his Twitter (X), questioning the whereabouts of the former Miss SA finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina.

However, many South Africans were gushing over the top contender on the list, Miss Universe Zimbabwe Sakhile Dube. Many of them gushed over her beauty, complimenting how gorgeous she looked.

Miss Universe Zimbabwe drives SA wild

Many netizens flooded the comment section with complimentary remarks regarding the Miss Universe Zimbabwe contender. Here's what they had to say about her:

@iam_Nicolson said:

"Zimbabwe really cooked there. Top contender."

@Lwaz_RMFC questioned:

"Where did Zimbabwe get that hun?"

@iamVentWELL_SA wrote:

"We need to Investigate That Zim Lady she's looks like us no ways..."

@Kabeezy29 commented:

"Yoh miss Zimbabwe bafethu."

@makasanaq responded:

"Our Zimbabwean sister will be bringing it back home."

@basetsana_07 complimented:

"Zimbabwe is represented, what a beaut!"

@WinnyMelanin replied:

"Zimbabwe is stunning! And omg Phillipines have a black woman representing them?! I might have to watch this one lol."

DJ Sbu dragged for supporting Chidimma Adetshina

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Sbu congratulating Chidimma Adetshina for winning Miss Universe Nigeria. Mzansi dragged him to hell and back, with others threatening to cancel him, saying they were tired of defending him:

komoda670_6 said:

"@djsbulive dude, we can't keep defending you. Didn't you learn?"

