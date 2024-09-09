South Africans are raising money for one of the Miss Universe Nigeria finalists, Ufa Dania

Mzansi hopes to raise R100K for Miss Kwara to visit South Africa and experience the beauty of the country

Meanwhile, some netizens are stunned by the campaign and bashed fellow South Africans for being gullible

South Africans have raised money to help Ufa “Miss Kwara” Dania visit the country. Images: ufadania

Source: Instagram

Miss Universe Nigeria's Ufa "Miss Kwara" Dania is expected to come to South Africa after Mzansi raises funds for her.

Mzansi raise money for Miss Kwara

South Africans are raising funds to bring Ufa "Miss Kwara" Dania to Mzansi after her strides in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.

Miss Kwara caught Mzansi's heart during the pageant, and they launched a campaign to raise R100K for her to visit.

The beauty queen was predicted to win the pageant over former Miss South Africa contestant, Chidimma Adetshina, however, votes only managed to secure her a place in the finals.

So far, the Bankabuddy campaign has raised just over R2K as supporters rally to bring Miss Kwara to her second home after she teased at wanting to visit. Twitter (X) user ApheleleJody shared a screenshot of the campaign:

Mzansi reacts to Miss Kwara's campaign

South Africans bashed each other for launching and donating to the campaign:

MillyM012 said:

"This campaign is nonsense as we have already given her enough publicity to make it in her own country."

Am_Blujay warned:

"Someone is gonna get scammed."

evelenxthree33 wrote:

"SA people love donating."

dladla_miss was unimpressed:

"South Africans can be dauntingly stupid at times; no wonder Nigerians do as they please."

Maps_rza highlighted Solly Moholo's predicament:

"They were trash-talking Solly Moholo's Management for asking for donations but quick to donate to a Nigerian."

@idove3044 posted:

"This is so unnecessary."

DJ Sbu dragged for supporting Chidimma Adetshina

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Sbu congratulating Chidimma Adetshina for winning Miss Universe Nigeria.

Mzansi dragged him to hell and back, with others threatening to cancel him, saying they were tired of defending him:

komoda670_6 said:

"@djsbulive dude, we can't keep defending you. Didn't you learn?"

