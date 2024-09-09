Mzansi Raises Money for Miss Universe Nigeria Finalist Ufa “Miss Kwara” Dania to Visit South Africa
- South Africans are raising money for one of the Miss Universe Nigeria finalists, Ufa Dania
- Mzansi hopes to raise R100K for Miss Kwara to visit South Africa and experience the beauty of the country
- Meanwhile, some netizens are stunned by the campaign and bashed fellow South Africans for being gullible
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Miss Universe Nigeria's Ufa "Miss Kwara" Dania is expected to come to South Africa after Mzansi raises funds for her.
Mzansi raise money for Miss Kwara
South Africans are raising funds to bring Ufa "Miss Kwara" Dania to Mzansi after her strides in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.
Miss Kwara caught Mzansi's heart during the pageant, and they launched a campaign to raise R100K for her to visit.
The beauty queen was predicted to win the pageant over former Miss South Africa contestant, Chidimma Adetshina, however, votes only managed to secure her a place in the finals.
So far, the Bankabuddy campaign has raised just over R2K as supporters rally to bring Miss Kwara to her second home after she teased at wanting to visit. Twitter (X) user ApheleleJody shared a screenshot of the campaign:
Mzansi reacts to Miss Kwara's campaign
South Africans bashed each other for launching and donating to the campaign:
MillyM012 said:
"This campaign is nonsense as we have already given her enough publicity to make it in her own country."
Am_Blujay warned:
"Someone is gonna get scammed."
evelenxthree33 wrote:
"SA people love donating."
dladla_miss was unimpressed:
"South Africans can be dauntingly stupid at times; no wonder Nigerians do as they please."
Maps_rza highlighted Solly Moholo's predicament:
"They were trash-talking Solly Moholo's Management for asking for donations but quick to donate to a Nigerian."
@idove3044 posted:
"This is so unnecessary."
DJ Sbu dragged for supporting Chidimma Adetshina
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Sbu congratulating Chidimma Adetshina for winning Miss Universe Nigeria.
Mzansi dragged him to hell and back, with others threatening to cancel him, saying they were tired of defending him:
komoda670_6 said:
"@djsbulive dude, we can't keep defending you. Didn't you learn?"
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za