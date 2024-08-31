Miss Kwara Ufa Dania topped the voting charts ahead of the Miss Universe Nigeria finale on Saturday, 31 August

The grand finale of the beauty pageant takes place in Lagos after the voting process closed at midnight on Friday

Mzansi voters, who've been backing Dania for the crown, are expectant to see her emerging as the pageant winner

Miss Kwara Ufa Dania topped the Miss Universe Nigeria voting charts ahead of the finale. Images: @ufadania, @ChrisExcel102

The votes are in, and Mzansi will wait with baited to see whether Miss Kwara, aka Nomathemba Simelane, will emerge as the Miss Universe Nigeria queen.

Fortunately, that wait will not be for too long as the grand finale of the beauty pageant takes place on Saturday, 31 August, in Lagos.

Miss Kwara tops Miss Universe Nigeria votes

SA has been backing Ufa Dania after she became the latest pick for the crown over ex-Miss South Africa (SA) 2024 finalist Chidimma Onwe Adetshina, competing as Miss Taraba.

That tussle saw Dania raking in over 10,000 votes, constituting 11% of the vote, while Adetshina sat on over 15,000, or 17% of the votes, by Thursday night.

Almost 24 hours later, according to screenshots posted by an X user, @djparsons_sa, Dania had overtaken Adetshina when the voting process concluded at midnight on Friday, 30 August.

Mzansi voters expectant of Dania win

Dania tallied 51,738 votes, which accounted for 28.93% of the vote, while Adetshina, with 48,158 votes, accounted for 26.92% of the total.

Briefly News looks at the commentary surrounding the riveting development.

@missnozipho predicted:

"Been watching the score line closely. Miss Kwara takes it."

@MduMashaba22923 declared:

"What South Africans did to Chidimma cannot be undone in the next 50 years. She was properly dealt with. Congrats to Nomathemba Kwara."

@maidugu assessed:

"Voting is not the only criterion to emerge as [a] winner. Despite the SA votes, do you know that Chichi will emerge [as] Miss Universe [Nigeria]? Judges will select the winner [based on] six criteria. Voting was aimed at engaging the public only."

@MissOpinionSA celebrated:

"Our queen, the only women in that competition that has displayed natural beauty! What an authentic woman."

