Miss Universe Nigeria contestant Miss Kwara was a picture of appreciation as she thanked Mzansi for the love

Miss Kwara, Ufa Dania, has been receiving massive love from SA in recent times as she vies for the crown

Dania expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support, which had translated to 3000 SA votes so far

Miss Universe Nigeria Miss Kwara cut a jovial figure as she thanked Mzansi for the support shown to her. Images @ChrisEcxel102, @Vuyo03124582

Miss Kwara Ufa Dania has emerged as Mzansi's latest pick for the Miss Universe Nigeria crown — sidestepping former Miss South Africa (SA) 2024 finalist Chidimma Onwe Adetshina.

Dania has dominated talk recently after a clip of the contestants strutting their stuff during what looks like a rehearsal went viral.

Miss Kwara appreciates SA for the love

Dania grabbed social media attention after getting bashed for having a fuller figure than the other models.

However, Mzansi online users seemed to develop a soft spot for her, leading to the votes that were once going to Adetshina being funnelled to Dania.

She has since thanked South Africans for the impromptu outpouring of support, translating to Dania raking in over 3000 votes.

Overall, she has received over 10,000 votes, constituting 11% of the vote in the competition, while Adetshina sits on over 15,000, making it 17% of the vote.

The South African reported that SA's effort was to up her chances of winning the pageant, which concludes with a finale in Lagos on Saturday, 31 August.

Mzansi and Miss Kwara love affair

Dania expressed gratitude, even beaming jokingly that she was South African after SA christened her with local names, one of which was Nomathemba Simelane.

Taking to Instagram earlier, she wrote:

“I’m so humbled by the level of support. I’m here to champion [a worthy cause], empower others, and create a ripple effect of positive change in more than just the competition, but the wider community.“

Mzansi vowed not to let up in its support. Briefly News looks at some of the commentary.

@Fit_Mandisa wrote:

"Bring it home, Miss Kwara."

@villaingupta said:

"One of our own."

@Gats_Jr added:

"Representing us very well."

@RossowUugulu mentioned:

"Destined to win."

@S_Phola__ impressed:

"She's one of us."

