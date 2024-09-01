The Miss Universe Nigeria beauty pageant might have ended, but not Mzansi's endless capacity to throw shade

After Chidimma Adetshina was crowned as Miss Universe Nigeria, it didn't take long for SA to trace her headdress

Mzansi online users seemed to think it was a Temu item, even pulling up the receipts to show how it was priced at R76

Mzansi is suspicious of new Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina's crown, believing it's from Temu. Images: Getty, @chichi_vanessa

Source: UGC

After Chidimma Onwe Adetshina's dramatic crowning, Mzansi piled on the misery on the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.

The former Miss South Africa (SA) 2024 finalist, competing as Miss Taraba, ascended to beauty pageant supremacy as she captured the crown.

SA throws shade at 'R76' Temu crown

Despite Miss Kwara Ufa Dania falling short of the mark, Adetshina's catapulting to the throne spurred Mzansi to again prove it had zero chill.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

How, you may wonder? One glance at the energetic, and dare I say trivial, chatter on the socials tells the whole story.

And it came courtesy of the crown wild card entrant Chichi wore, which Mzansi online sleuths immediately recognised as a Temu product.

This saw local online users ruthlessly trolling the West African country for more than its socio-economic profile.

First, popular social media influencer @ChrisExcel102 posted:

"Imagine being born and [bred] in Nigeria, eating [Egusi] and rice your whole life. Growing up without toilets, and [then] a girl from South Africa, who came last week, [goes ahead] and wins."

Another influencer, Miss Ziprusha (@destinyzee), went for the jugular when they pointed to the supposed Temu crown.

Posting screenshots of Adetshina's crowning moment, she wrote:

"Chichi won [and] even the crown yase (from) Temu fell. Congratulations to her #MissUniverseNigeria."

The @PSAFLIVE X page killed it off after posting, in part:

"South Africans have discovered that the [newly-crowned] Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina, is indeed wearing Temu crown costing R76 [and] that [it] was bought at a marked down price."

Drama leaves Mzansi wheezing

The obvious drama was intoxicating for many social media users, who flooded the influencers' mentions to react to the heavy trolling.

Briefly News looks at the colourful reactions.

@PebblesNeo wrote:

"I really feel sorry for those ladies, shame. They did them dirty. Thina la e South Africa besingeke sivume shame. Beyingavalwa iminyango."

@shadeeebaby said:

"Yoh! She beat Nigerians in their own country. No DNA just RSA. Miss Rivers [State] must be salty."

@Fit_Mandisa added:

"Just imagine keeping the R79 crown until you pass it to next Miss. Yoh."

Miss Kwara appreciates SA for the love

In recent related news, Briefly News reported that Ufa Dania had emerged as Mzansi's latest pick for the Miss Universe Nigeria crown — sidestepping Chidimma Onwe Adetshina.

Dania dominated talk recently after a clip of the contestants strutting their stuff during what looks like a rehearsal went viral.

She grabbed social media attention after getting bashed for having a fuller figure than the other models.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News