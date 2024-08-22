A cross-country Bolt ride trend has taken off amid a standoff between Mzansi and Nigerian social media users

The mud-slinging trails former Miss SA 2024 finalist Chidimma Onwe Adetshina departing for Nigeria

Adetshina accepted an invitation to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, competing as Miss Taraba

Although some consider the ride exchange harmless fun, others lamented it as insensitive and an opportunity cost

SA e-hailing users have apparently begun a new elaborate trend, likely to carry distressing emotional and financial ramifications.

At least, that's what X users suggest, as evidenced by numerous posts and video material.

SA Bolt users start 'request in Nigeria' trend

And it seems Nigerians are prepared to sling the mud back, making for a volatile cross-country Bolt ride exchange.

The tugging seems to all extend from the drama surrounding former Miss South Africa (SA) 2024 finalist Chidimma Onwe Adetshina.

A few days after she withdrew from the competition following a court order that prevented her continued participation, online hate-spewing between X users from the two countries broke out, further motivated by the revocation of SA's invitation to the Puebla International Literature Festival 2024.

Tensions have escalated even further after Adetshina accepted an invitation to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria beauty pageant, where she is contesting as Miss Taraba.

Cross-country Bolt ride exchange

Her departure from SA has since caused internet users to start some sort of prank, requesting e-hailing rides, including Uber, in Nigeria, and then cancelling once the driver arrives at the set, fictitious destination to find no one waiting.

The goings-on has sparked outrage, with a camp of Nigerians and locals opposing the new trend.

Mud-slinging goes into overdrive

Although some consider it harmless fun, others lament the insensitive nature of the prank, considering the time, fuel, and financial implications.

Briefly News combed through the posts to find the heated reactions.

One X user, @PSAFLIVE, posted that the stunt tickled Mzansi's funny bone, given Nigerians' infamous reputation for pulling off scams.

"This amuses South Africans as Nigerians are well-known scammers and have destroyed many lives and businesses worldwide."

@trendpulse85 suggested the ultimate payback, writing:

"Na to retaliate na, look for an address. Xheck one of their fast foods wey dey pay on delivery. Order the food [and] send [it] to the address chikina."

@OnePuckett reacted:

"Hope they know Nigerians are jobless. They shouldn't allow Nigerians [to] play this game with them [because] Nigerians will really take it far."

@josh_uglyasf offered:

"Can we stop this fr? It’s not fair. Where’s our humanity? Where’s our dignity? Where’s what Mandela fought for? Where’s the link, and where location we are sending them?"

