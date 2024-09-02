Global site navigation

DJ Sbu Roasted for Congratulating Chidimma Adetshina After Winning Miss Universe Nigeria
Celebrities

DJ Sbu Roasted for Congratulating Chidimma Adetshina After Winning Miss Universe Nigeria

by  Privie Kandi 2 min read
  • DJ Sbu caught backlash after congratulating Chidimma Adetshina on her Miss Universe Nigeria win, following previous controversy for defending her online
  • Social media reactions to his comment were mixed, with some users threatening to cancel him
  • Others praised DJ Sbu for supporting Chidimma, emphasising unity across African borders

DJ Sbu is catching strays on the timeline again for congratulating Chidimma Adetshina on her recent Miss Universe Nigeria win. The seasoned broadcaster previously apologised for supporting Chichi.

DJ Sbu congratulates Chichi
DJ Sbu has come under fire for celebrating Chidimma Adetshina's Miss Universe Nigeria win. Image: @djsbulive and @chichi_vanessa
DJ Sbu dragged after congratulating Chidimma Adetshina

South African media personality DJ Sbu was among the many people who flooded Chidimma Adetshina'spage with congratulatory messages after she was crowned Miss Universe Nigeria.

The star, who previously landed in hot water for defending the 23-year-old model on social media, headed to Chichi's Instagram page to celebrate her win. He wrote:

"Congratulations I’m very proud of you. This is the beginning of greater things to come. 👑"

Fans respond to DJ Sbu's comment

DJ Sbu's comment on Chichi's post sparked mixed reactions among social media users. Some hailed him for celebrating Chidimma's success, while others threatened to cancel him.

@siphesihle_gift_ntshikizana said:

"@djsbulive, we still need Zahara's money, wena."

@komoda670_6 wrote:

"@djsbulive Dude we can't keep defending you. Didn't you learn?"

@swazelihlengwaneh added:

"@djsbulive you deserve to be cancelled."

@__mrval_ wrote:

"@djsbulive leave pretence you’re not exceptional, swear you were not happy when she withdraws from SA."

noe_michelle_ndebele_ said:

"@djsbulive thank you for standing up for the continent. We all have to see beyond our colonial boundaries and know we are 1."

Chidimma Adetshina finally breaks silence after Miss Universe Nigeria win

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Chidimma Adetshina finally spoke out after winning the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.

After being crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, Chidimma Adetshina was overcome with emotion when she spoke about her victory and the challenges she faced along the way. The controversial beauty queen, who is still under investigation over her mom's alleged fraud case, was invited to participate in the concert after dropping out of Miss South Africa, a move that sparked controversy nationwide.

