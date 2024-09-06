Sol Phenduka Jokingly Reveals That DJ Maphorisa Feeds Him, SA Reacts: “Y’all Are His Kids”
- South African radio personality Sol Phenduka recently made a hilarious revelation about DJ Maphorisa
- The star jokingly revealed that DJ Maphorisa also feeds him after a netizen asked him to kidnap Phori and interview him on Podcast and Chill
- Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to the revelation
The Kaya 959 radio presenter Sol Phenduka recently made a "shocking" revelation about the Amapiano producer DJ Maphorisa on social media.
Sol Phenduka jokingly shares that Phori also feeds him
Social media has been abuzz after Samthing Soweto accused DJ Maphorisa of exploitation, and recently, some netizens online reached out to Sol Phenduka and asked if they could get Madumoney on Podcast and Chill to interview him.
Mas Musiq ignores noise over Samthing Soweto and drops new song with DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo
Phenduka responded to the Tweeps in response to the quest, saying they had tried to get him before, but he never responded. One online user, @Chaamp0921, suggested that the podcaster kidnap Phori to interview him.
Sol replied to the netizen and jokingly revealed that he couldn't kidnap the star because he also fed him.
He said:
"How can I kidnap the man who feeds me?"
See the post below:
Netizens react to Sol's revelation
Many netizens on social media reacted to Sol Phenduka's revelation about DJ Maphorisa. See some of the comments below:
@AHT_YssY said:
"Sol praying for his next paycheck from Lawd Phori."
@Gats_Jr wrote:
"Haw bafo you don’t say."
@Gift_Makoti_ mentioned:
"True, gotta respect the hand that feeds you."
@Inenekazi1 commented:
"Haibo nawe you're in his pocket."
@IamthabangK responded:
"Y'all are his kids."
@Bhungane2024 replied:
"Can't wait for the podcast and chill episode tomorrow."
Source: Briefly News
