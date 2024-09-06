Mas Musiq appears to have ignored the noise and moved on to working on new music

After the drama involving Samthing Soweto popped off, the DJ/ producer has a new song out with DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo

Of course, the release sparked a cocktail of reactions from netizens who were either excited or indifferent about the release

Mas Musiq has moved on from the drama involving Samthing Soweto and masked it with a new song release.

Mas Music releases new music

In the days following the scandal between Mas Musiq and Samthing Soweto that had DJ Maphorisa cursing at the top of his lungs over royalty issues, it seems that Mas has moved on.

A man of not so many words, Mas generally lets his talent speak for him and today was no different as he delivered a new song with none other than Porry and his estranged girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo.

With an announcement on his social media pages, the Sengizwile hitmaker shared what is expected to be an addition to his anticipated album:

"Ubuhle Bakho’ out now."

Mzansi reacts to Mas Musiq's new song

Eish, it looks like Mzansi isn't over the Samthing Soweto scandal, and appears to have cancelled Mas:

cedric_sd said:

"Your downfall will be the bearded dude."

collenyiko wrote:

"You and Maphorisa will listen to it."

RMCFBrian revealed:

"You're cancelled, my boy."

uAsandaTokwe was disappointed:

"Hayi, mfana, Porry has you in a chokehold."

MagwazaKuhle posted:

"This is probably a nice song, but until I hear your side of the story regarding the 'Samthing Soweto' saga, my boy, for me, it's chai."

Meanwhile, others were excited about the release and showed love to Mas:

ayanda.530 was impressed:

"Mas Musiq's sound can never be replicated. This is pure talent. The production is insane."

katli.girrl showed love to Mas:

"They could never make me hate you. Mas to the world!"

tkmoafrika wrote:

"I will always support you."

