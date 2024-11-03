Minnie Dlamini was the official host of the South African Music Awards (SAMAa) in 2024, and she came dressed to kill

The beloved TV presenter and actress stepped out in her best, and she showed variety as she took to the stage

People could not help but notice that one of Minnie Dlamini's outfits for the night looked like a dress Doja Cat wore in 2024

Minnie Dlamini was the MC at the SAMAs that took place in Midrand. The special event to pay respect to artists had tongues wagging on social media.

Minnie Dlamini wore five outfits at the SAMAs including a South African flag dress similar to one Doja Cat wore. Image: @popbase / X / Oupa Bopape / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Minnie Dlamini's many outfit changes at the SAMAs thoroughly entertained people. The media personality did not disappoint as the host of the SAMAs, especially after peeps noticed a dress similar to one Doja Cat wore at the Global Citizen Concert.

Minnie Dlamini wears multiple outfits at SAMAs

The SAMAs' main host, Minnie, impressed people with her various ensembles for the night. One stood out, and it was her in a South African flag mini dress, which reminded people of an ensemble that Doja Cat wore as a tribute to South Africa. See posts of the dress below:

Minnie Dlamini also made an epic entrance wrapped in a black cape. She opened it to reveal a stunning dress. Watch the video below:

The SAMAs host later stepped out on stage in a voluminous afro hairstyle. She paired it with a silver gown that hugged her enviable figure. Minnie followed the same theme with a silver matching two-piece mini skirt.

Minnie also rocked a bright yellow gown with a light brown hair colour. The asymmetrical dress showed off her stunning legs. See the outfit below:

SA discuss Minnie Dlamini's SAMAs looks

Many people shared their two cents about what Minnie wore. Netizens showered Minnie with praise for her stunning outfits.

@laScandza applauded:

"Stunning!"

@Mpums_ said:

"She is beautiful."

@politic_eye was impressed:

"Oh she is soo good🔥"

@Nelisiwe94 gushed:

"Minnie's legs🔥"

@bbongi_t exclaimed:

"Wow Minnie. No DNA just RSA."

Mqammy_Enhle joked:

"Manje why akopa ku Doja."

Minnie Dlamini shows off legs in black outfit

Briefly News previously reported that Minnie Dlamini stepped out looking like a dream in a stunning all-black outfit. The actress and media personality showed off her gorgeous legs in the outfit.

South African media personality and actress Minnie Dlamini knows how to turn heads on social media. The star, who is always stepping on necks with her stunning looks, ate and left no crumbs with her recent look.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Honeymoon actress shared a picture of the outfit she wore to a funeral. In it, Minnie showed off her killer curves.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News