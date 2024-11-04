The South African Gqom dancer and artist Babes Wodumo attended the South African Music Awards (SAMAs)

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a picture of the star on the red carpet rocking a wedding dress

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to her outfit choice

Babes Wodumo stunned at the SAMAs red carpet. Image: @babes_wodumo

At the SAMA awards, the South African Gqom queen Babes Wodumo turned many heads with a unique outfit.

Babes Wodumo rocks wedding dress at the SAMAs

Babes Wodumo has social media buzzing with her recent choice of outfit for the prestigious South African Music Awards (SAMAs), which took place on Saturday, 2 November 2024, in Midrand, Johannesburg.

Recently, the Wololo hitmaker confidently rocked a white wedding gown at the ceremony as the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a picture of the star that was taken on the red carpet on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Babes Wodumo at the 2024 South African Music Awards."

The artist also shared the pictures on her Instagram page and captioned them:

"What a weekend it was, Thank you to @otiz_seflo, who I came to them last minute with this vision, and they made sure it was done. I can assure all brides that the dress is so comfy the fabric is exactly what the bride needs. As soon as I walked on that red carpet, this dress got heads turning, cameras flashing left, right, and centre. Thank you to the @thesamas_ team. We fought so much, but we made sure my performance was fire. Thank you to my team, West Ink School of Dance & @nonduhsimelane, for ensuring it goes according to plan. To those who are asking,” Why the wedding gown?” Being invited to @thesamas_ brought back good old memories from the 1st time years back being invited to this event. I walked the red carpet with my late husband @mampintsha_shimora I was so nervous so I decided I wanted to feel that feeling again by looking at it as if it was our wedding day."

Mzansi reacts to Babes Wodumo's outfit

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Babes Wodumo's outfit. Here's what they had to say:

@SA_Tourism1 wrote:

"Babes Wodumo is really beautiful, she's slowly getting back to her feet after losing the love of her life."

@MalumeRichie said:

"You never know, you could walk out the door today and meet your husband."

@Patrick61593939 commented:

"Something is wrong with that dress I tell you."

@daivymag questioned:

"She went to SAMA 30 wearing a wedding dress?"

@wickieswrath replied:

"It's giving Nicki Minaj at the 2023 VMAs."

@StraightupGal said:

"One thing about her, she is a beautiful young lady. The style department is giving Umlazi Barbie."

