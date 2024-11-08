Cassper Nyovest is ready to fight Mthandeni SK in a boxing match after their heated exchange on social media following Cassper's claim that Tyla's Water deserved the SAMAs Record of the Year award over Mthandeni's song

Cassper apologised for offending Mthandeni but proposed the boxing match in a Facebook post to settle their differences

Fans reacted with mixed views, some eager to see the match and others accusing Cassper of using Mthandeni to boost his career

Cassper Nyovest is ready to take his beef with Mthandeni SK to the boxing ring. The two musicians had a heated exchange after Mufasa suggested that Tyla's Water deserved to win the Record of the Year award at the SAMAs instead of Mthandini's song.

Cassper Nyovest has challenged Mthandeni SK to a boxing match. Image: @casspernyovest and @mthandeni_sk_king

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest ready to fight Mthandeni SK

Mthandeni SK and Cassper Nyovest's beef is still far from over. The two stars have been throwing jabs at each other on social media after Cassper's post about Tyla's snub at the SA Music Awards.

Taking to his Facebook page after Mthandeni fired back at him, the Amademoni rapper apologised to Mthandeni SK for suggesting that Tyla had a bigger song. He also challenged him to a boxing match. The post read:

"Mthandeni SK I’m sorry you felt offended by my comments that Tyla had a bigger song and deserved song of the year. I never meant any disrespect or malice. I’m not the type to act hard, the tough guy act isn’t me at all, but I do like to box, so if you wanna take it there, we can definitely go there. Nka go kwala matlho!!!"

Fans react to Cassper Nyovest challenging Mthandeni SK

Social media users are ready to see the two stars taking their beef to the boxing ring. Others accused Cassper of trying to revive his career using Mthandeni SK.

@SpherSparks said:

"Trying to resuscitate his dying career ngomthandeni lo, he must focus on pushing his Mamenemene song le abantu abayizibayo."

@princeofpitorii wrote:

"at this point, Cass will just fight anyone."

