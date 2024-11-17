Mngqithi Unveils Sundowns' Main Goals This Season After Losing to Kaizer Chiefs
- Mamelodi Sundowns manager Manqoba Mngqithi highlights the Brazilians primary goals in all competitions this season
- The previous season's Premier Soccer League champions had a rough start under the South African tactician this campaign before regaining their form
- The Masandawana are the only South African side participating in six different tournaments this season
South African manager Manqoba Mngqithi has opened up on Mamelodi Sundowns' primary goals this season as they lost the Home of Legends Cup final against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.
The Brazilians participated in the one-day event and faced the Glamour Boys in the final after defeating Chippa United in the semis.
Mngqithi has been in charge of the Brazilians for over four months, taking full control of the club after Rulani Mokwena's departure.
Mngqithi unveils Sundowns' primary goals this season
The 53-year-old had a scrappy start to his reign at Sundowns, as they struggled in the MTN8 tournament, before going on blistering form in the Betway Premiership and the Carling Knockout Cup.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The Premier Soccer League defending champions are participating in six competitions this season and are in the finals of the Carling Knockout, where they will face Magesi FC.
According to Afrik-Foot, the South African tactician highlights Masandawana's primary goals this season.
"The focus is on winning more matches than losing. Winning as many games as possible brings us closer to greater achievements," the Mamelodi Sundowns head coach said.
"One of our primary goals is to win the league for an eighth consecutive time, but we also have our sights set on the CAF Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup.
"These competitions give us an excellent chance to showcase our talent on a bigger stage and contest against some of the finest teams in the world.
"We are dedicated to creating a squad that excels domestically and makes a considerable influence internationally."
Mngqithi admires Kaizer Chiefs stars
Briefly News also reported that Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said he admires two Kaizer Chiefs stars after their quarter-final clash in the Carling Knockout Cup.
Mngqithi praised Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala, saying the youngsters could easily fit into his Sundowns squad.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.