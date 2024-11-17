Mamelodi Sundowns manager Manqoba Mngqithi highlights the Brazilians primary goals in all competitions this season

The previous season's Premier Soccer League champions had a rough start under the South African tactician this campaign before regaining their form

The Masandawana are the only South African side participating in six different tournaments this season

South African manager Manqoba Mngqithi has opened up on Mamelodi Sundowns' primary goals this season as they against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

The Brazilians participated in the one-day event and faced the Glamour Boys in the final after defeating Chippa United in the semis.

Mngqithi has been in charge of the Brazilians for over four months, taking full control of the club after Rulani Mokwena's departure.

South African tactician Manqoba Mngqithi outlines Mamelodi Sundowns primary goals this season in all competitions. Photo: @Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Mngqithi unveils Sundowns' primary goals this season

The 53-year-old had a scrappy start to his reign at Sundowns, as they struggled in the MTN8 tournament, before going on blistering form in the Betway Premiership and the Carling Knockout Cup.

The Premier Soccer League defending champions are participating in six competitions this season and are in the finals of the Carling Knockout, where they will face Magesi FC.

According to Afrik-Foot, the South African tactician highlights Masandawana's primary goals this season.

"The focus is on winning more matches than losing. Winning as many games as possible brings us closer to greater achievements," the Mamelodi Sundowns head coach said.

"One of our primary goals is to win the league for an eighth consecutive time, but we also have our sights set on the CAF Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

"These competitions give us an excellent chance to showcase our talent on a bigger stage and contest against some of the finest teams in the world.

"We are dedicated to creating a squad that excels domestically and makes a considerable influence internationally."

Mngqithi admires Kaizer Chiefs stars

Briefly News also reported that Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said he admires two Kaizer Chiefs stars after their quarter-final clash in the Carling Knockout Cup.

Mngqithi praised Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala, saying the youngsters could easily fit into his Sundowns squad.

Source: Briefly News