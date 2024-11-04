Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is a fan of defensive midfielder Bathusi Aubaas and said the player has a 'rare' quality

Aubaas has become a vital member of Mngqithi's squad and has been used in various positions while also impressing Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos

Local football fans admired Aubaas on social media, saying the 29-year-old is living up to his potential after joining Sundowns in 2023

Defensive midfielder Bathusi Aubaas has a fan in Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi after his impressive performances this season.

The 29-year-old midfielder has become a vital member of the Sundowns squad, and Mngqithi has praised his rare physical attributes.

Midfielder Bathusi Aubaas is a key player for Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqhiti. Image: Bathusi_aubaas.

Source: Instagram

Mngqithi said Aubaas had added a physical presence to the side while he fulfils the club's anchor role, which has less competition following Rivaldo Coetzee's injury.

Manqoba Mngqithi has praise for Bathusi Aubaas

Mngqithi speaks about Aubaas in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to Soccer Laduma, Mangqithi said Aubaas brings many qualities to the side, and he has also backed new signing Kobamelo Kodisang to be a PSL star.

Mngqithi said:

"We brought him to Sundowns because he has very rare physical attributes. He complements Tebza [Teboho Mokoena] very well when he plays the way he plays. His physical attributes are something to admire. It is very rare."

Fans admire Aubaas

Local football fans praised Aubaas on social media, saying the player is living up to expectations since joining Sundowns from TS Galaxy in 2023.

Botoka Lawrance Moyo admires Aubaas:

"He is on another level."

Thandizinto Ndlovu says there is more to come:

"He is yet to show us his quality football."

John Acuna is a fan:

"He makes football look so simple."

Ngutyana Zotsho Kaboyellow says Aubaas deserves praise:

"Aubaas deserves credit and a round of applause. The boy made football look so easy with his intelligence and composure."

Thaba Tebogo Abna says Aubaas is starting to deliver:

"He is only starting to deliver what we signed him for now! Good."

Manqoba Mngqithi warns Kaizer Chiefs

As Briefly News reported, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said Kaizer Chiefs must be careful not to put too much pressure on their young players.

Mngqithi said he admired prospects such as Mduduzi Shabalala, Mfundo Vilakazi, and Wandile Duba but that Chiefs should not rely on the young stars.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News