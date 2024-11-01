Coach Manqoba Mngqithi says new signing Kobamelo Kodisang is adjusting to life in Mzansi and will soon get his chance to impress

The winger joined the PSL champions from Portuguese side Moreirense during the pre-season but has only played four matches, three off the bench, since his arrival

Local football fans backed Kodisang to be a star in the PSL on social media, while others said the player needs to improve

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said new signing Kobamelo Kodisang would soon prove his worth at the PSL champions.

The 25-year-old joined Masandawana from Portuguese side Moreirense ahead of the current season, and despite scoring a goal, he has only managed four appearances with one start.

New signing Kobamelo Kodisang has been backed to be a star at Mamelodi Sundowns by coach Manqoba Mngqithi. Image: Pedro Loureiro/Eurasia Sport and Masandawana/Twitter.

Since joining Sundowns, Kodisang has struggled to break into the starting line-up, with the likes of Iqraam Rayners and Tashreeq Matthews ahead of him.

Manqoba Mngqithi backs Kobamelo Kodisang

Mngqithi speaks about Kodisang in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Mngqithi said Kodisang has the right mindset to succeed at Sundowns, while the player has dreams of playing in Europe again.

Mngqithi said:

"I think he is really close to establishing himself in the PSL. He is a very good footballer. Our environment is not easy for players to break into, and it's worse when we play challenging matches. I am hopeful he will get his opportunity soon and stamp his authority."

Fans praised Kodisang

Local football fans praised Kodisang on social media, saying the winger needs time to establish himself in the PSL.

Thamsanqa Alex Khala wants to see more from Kodisang:

"He is a good player, but something is missing from all the games I have seen him play. I was not impressed with him at all."

The PACMAN says the player deserves better:

"He's a good player, but the coach unnecessarily rotated the team. This guy deserves game time."

Fentse Kedibone wants a thinking player:

"Good work rate, but he still needs to improve on his when, how and where. Football is more like a chess game."

Martins Malapane says it's not easy at Sundowns:

"Sundowns is the biggest club in South Africa; nobody can easily make the first eleven."

Fortune Mabhena backs Kodisang:

"He is a good player. If given time, I think we will witness something special from him."

