‘Talk Now!’ Fans React As Mnqgithi’s Comments Before Magesi Game Resurface

Manqoba Mngqithi has been called out by fans on social media after his comment before Mamelodi Sundowns' loss to Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout Cup final resurface online

The South African manager was confident that he knows how the newly promoted Premier Soccer League side would play in the final but failed to find solution to it

The Masandawana head coach even claimed he can mention all the players that will be in the starting lineup of the Limpopo-based side before the match

Local football fans have dug out Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mnqgithi's comment ahead of the Carling Knockout Cup final against Magesi FC on Saturday evening.

The South African coach was confident about his team's chances of winning the Carling Knockout title, but they lost 2-1 against the newly promoted Premier Soccer League side.

Iqraam Rayners scored the first goal of the game to give Sundowns the lead, but Magesi fought back in the second half with goals from Tshepo Kakora and Delano Abrahams, earning them the deserved victory over the Brazilians.

Fans call out Mnqgithi over his comments before Magesi game

In the pre-match conference, Mnqgithi bragged about knowing their starting lineup and everything they can play in the match.

The Sundowns manager's comment has returned to haunt him as Magesi defeated his team to win the Carling Knockout Cup at the Toyota Stadium.

"I know their team probably more than I know my team at times; as it is now, I can tell you their starting XI and potential substitutes, everything they can play in this match; I know how difficult it's going to be dealing with Makhubu up front," the Mzansi manager said before the final.

Here are reactions from fans on social media:

brezzada shared:

"Talk now!!!! It's always good to keep quiet and stay humble before a final cos every word you say might come back to haunt you... Thank you Magesi."

NhlivoT said:

"Like his predecessor, his problem is his mouth. Ukhuluma too much lobaba about other teams but results dololo."

_mudzanani wrote:

"This man gets too excited when he sees a 🎤"

Ngo123Oscar commented:

"Arrogance makes one nasty."

Eu4Ric_za reacted:

"You knew the starting 11 and how they will substitute. Where was your plans. Mxn"

themamv implied:

"This guy, didn't not analyse magesi properly he thought he is playing chiefs."

sefothakarabel responded:

"Was this supposed to scare Magesi? 😂😂 aii Manqoba like acting like he is a top top coach while he is at Arthur Zwane level."

Mnqgithi explains why Sundowns lost to Magesi

Briefly News earlier reported that Mnqgithi explained why Mamelodi Sundowns lost to Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout final.

The Limpopo side became the first newly promoted club in the Premier Soccer League to win the Carling Knockout Cup.

