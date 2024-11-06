Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said he is proud to be the coach of the Soweto giants during the final year of his three-year contract

The Spanish coach has led Pirates to a club record of winning the first seven matches of a PSL season after beating Richards Bay on Tuesday, 5 November 2024

Local football fans praised Riveiro on social media, backing the Spaniard to win the league this season

Spanish coach Jose Riveiro said it is an honour to coach Orlando Pirates after guiding them to a club record of winning the first seven matches of a PSL season.

The Soweto club currently has a six-point lead on top of the PSL log after a perfect start to the campaign, while Riveiro is in the final year of his three-year contract.

After guiding Pirates to a third consecutive MTN8 title, the Soweto has seven straight PSL victories, scoring 13 goals and having the best defensive record with only two goals conceded.

Jose Riveiro is honoured to be at Orlando Pirates

Riveiro speaks about his time at Pirates in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Riveiro is enjoying his time at Pirates and is optimistic after setting a club record.

Riveiro said:

“It is a privilege and an honour to get this opportunity to represent a club like Orlando Pirates. I’m not going to lie; I am proud of what we have achieved as a team so far and am looking forward to the future with optimism.”

Fans back Riveiro

Local football fans backed Riveiro on social media, saying the Spaniard could deliver the PSL title for Pirates this season.

TheGeneral Mpofu backed Riveiro:

“He has done very well at Orlando Pirates Football Club. Now, he deserves to win the league. A very humble and excellent coach.”

Mogomeleng Abzero says Pirates need to improve:

“Good job, but not burying the chances will come back and hurt us in the end.”

Ndoda YamaSukwini Makayi backs Pirates:

“I’m a Chiefs supporter and vouch for Pirates to win the league this season. Chiefs are already out of the race.”

Karim Mali is confident:

“Pirates are unstoppable this season. You can bring your Sundowns, Chiefs and Magesi; we will trash them home and away.”

Mægnificent Mncengi Mntungwa is a fan:

“Currently the best coach in the PSL. Spanish Guitar.”

