Soweto giants Orlando Pirates rewrote their history books after beating Richards Bay FC 1-0 on Tuesday, 5 November 2024

Pirates have now won their first seven matches of a PSL season for the first time while they opened a six-point lead on top of the log

Bucs supporters celebrated the historic victory on social media and backed the side for more success this season

Coach Jose Riveiro celebrated a historic victory on Tuesday, 5 November 2024, after Orlando Pirates beat Richards Bay 1-0 to set a new club record.

The victory not only opened a six-point lead on top of the log but also meant that Pirates had won the opening seven matches of a PSL season for the first time.

The match at the Orlando Stadium proved to be a cagey affair as both sides battled for space in front of a passionate home crowd that wanted Bucs' perfect start to continue.

Evidence Makgopa continues to shine

Watch Makgopa score in the video below:

Pirates looked likelier to open the scoring, and they did so in the 26th minute when striker Evidence Makgopa pounced to tap home a goalkeeper error.

The Bafana Bafana striker showed awareness after Richards Bay shot-stopper Ian Otieno handled a long-range effort poorly and spilt the ball at Makgopa's feet.

Makgopa's goal was his fourth of the season, justifying Riveiro's decision to start him ahead of last season's top scorer, Tshegofatso Mabasa.

Pirates rode out the storm

Following the goal, Pirates had a few attempts to double their lead, with young winger Mohau Nkota missing the best chance after a cutback from Relebohiel Mofokeng.

Richards Bay FC coach Brandon Truter said his side will be prepared for Pirates, and while the defence looked compact, there was much left to desire regarding their attack.

Pirates are now six points clear at the top of the PSL log, while Richards Bay suffered its fourth loss from seven matches.

Fans celebrate Pirates' victory

Local football fans praised Pirates on social media, saying the side were deserved winners and they were backed for success this season.

MkhumaloN is a happy fan:

"Happy people."

KwelePontsho had some criticism for a Pirates star:

"Sometimes Tito shouldn't hold the ball a lot. He is killing the flow, especially because Nkota is fast."

Silas_timoteus asked a question:

"Will Mabasa ever start again ahead of Makgopa?"

Andilile_23 welcomed a star player back:

"Welcome back, Saleng!"

Mowhneecha7 celebrated the victory

"Straight win, team."

Fans celebrate Relebohile Mofokeng

As reported by Briefly News, Mzansi celebrated the 20th birthday of Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng on Wednesday, 23 October 2024.

The winger has become the darling of local football since his breakthrough campaign at Pirates last season.

