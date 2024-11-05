Richards Bay FC said they are ready to face table-topping Orlando Pirates on Tuesday, 5 November 2024

The Soweto giants need to beat Richards Bay to achieve the historic feat of winning their first seven matches in a PSL season

Local football fans said Pirates would win on social media, while Natal Rich Boys supporters predicted heartbreak for the Bucs

Richards Bay FC will try to break the hearts of Orlando Pirates fans and players when the sides face off on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Victory over the Natal side will see Pirates achieve the historic feat of winning their first seven matches of a PSL season.

Coach Brandon Truter said his side will be ready for the record-chasing Pirates team as they look for their second victory of the season and build on their Carling Cup quarter-final success.

Brandon Truter says Orlando Pirates will be fresh

Truter speaks about Pirates in the tweet below:

According to SportsWire, Truter, who is in his second stint at Richards Bay, said his side will be prepared, but he is cautious of the influence of the passionate Pirates' fans.

Truter said:

"Pirates didn't play this weekend, so they're fresh and going to Orlando Stadium is always tough, especially when the Ghost are filling up the stadium. We're very mindful of that."

Fans back Pirates

Local football fans said on social media that Pirates would win the match, while others said Richards Bay could provide a shock.

Malemone Evans is a confident Bucs fan:

"The only reason we are not on 21 points is because the game hasn't started."

Phumla Gugu Khumalo is cautious:

"Richard's Bay is not a walk in the park."

Les Da Baker is backing Pirates:

"Continue where we left off. Every game is a final; no taking anything for granted. We need to reach at least 27 points unbeaten."

Given Gift Siwapiwe Danisa eyes an upset:

"Don't be afraid of Pirates; just play your game, boys and beat them."

Lebogang Mochaki says Richards Bay must win:

"Please fix the country. Don't let them achieve 7/7."

