Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro recently marked his 100th match with the local football team

When the Spanish coach was in the locker room surrounded by his teammates, he did a quick Zulu dance

Social media users in the video's comment section praised the man and noted he should be crowned the coach of the season

Jose Riveiro celebrated his victory with a Zulu dance. Images: @JoBertrand19, @Smart_Bucs

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro received widespread praise as he marked his 100th match with a thrilling victory. To celebrate, he delighted his team by performing a Zulu dance, a gesture that quickly won hearts.

Jose Riveiro does Zulu dance

After obtaining a 1-0 win over Richards Bay Football Club, Jose entered the locker room with cheering teammates as they also celebrated the Spanish coach's success.

After the surrounding Orlando Pirates team chanted his name and pushed him to the middle of the locker room, Jose impressively raised his leg to the ceiling to mimic a Zulu dance.

Watch the video posted by TikTok user @sandiswambhamali below:

Soccer fans love Jose Riveiro's Zulu dance

Jose's dance received praise from many social media users. Even soccer fans from rival teams showed the man love.

@simalexo2 wrote to Jose in the post's comment section:

"The greatest coach of all time in Orlando Pirates' ship. You are superb."

A grateful @233black said:

"Riveiro, thank you for saving my team."

@eugene_khasu079 told the online community:

"He must be crowned the coach of the season already."

@matuh_01 laughed after giving Jose a new name, thanks to his dance moves:

"Jose Mazibuko."

@jak8315 shared with app users:

"As a Sundowns fan, well done, Coach. Riveiro gave our football a meaning."

@nozipho_mthy_bucs_ndlazi laughed and asked online users:

"What are they doing to my coach?"

@caswell10 added in the comments:

"Everyone is happy under the leadership of Jose Riveiro, even the supporters and the opponent supporters. They love the good work from Orlando Pirates Football Club."

