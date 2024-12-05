Reports linking Relebohile Mofokeng to a move to Barcelona is still making the headlines as an Orlando Pirates coach shared his views on it

The South African international is said to be on the radar of the Spanish La Liga giants over a possible move in the next summer transfer window

The Bafana Bafana forward is reportedly being monitored by the Catalans' B team managers as they follow his progress in the Premier Soccer League this season

Orlando Pirates coach in the DStv Diski Challenge Joseph Makhanya has commented on the recent report linking Relebohile Mofokeng to a move to La Liga giants Barcelona.

The European giants are said to be interested in bringing the South African international to Spain, and their B team coaches are already monitoring the Buccaneers youngster's progress in the Premier Soccer League this campaign.

The 20-year-old has been at the top of his game since being promoted to the Pirates' senior side in the 2022-23 season, and his performance hasn't gone unnoticed by big teams in Europe and Africa.

Orlando Pirates coach Joseph Makhanya speaks on reports linking Relebohile Mofokeng to a possible move to Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Pirates coach wants Mofokeng's move to Barca

According to the South African, Makhanya, who once coached Mofokeng, has shared his thoughts on rumours linking the youngster to Barcelona.

While speaking to FARPost, the South African mentor believes the Bafana Bafana star has all it takes to play for the Catalans and succeed there.

"We want to see Rele succeed and accomplish his ambition of playing in Europe, which is something we didn't do while playing," the South African tactician said.

Makhanya wants to see a player he once coached play for a big club like Barca, even if it is Scottish giants Rangers. That is why he approves of Mofokeng joining one of the two European sides.

"Now I would want a player I have managed to play for a top side like Barcelona, maybe Rangers in Scottish league as the reports say," he added.

"If there's a possibility for a move to happen at a young age, why not? We wish to see the boys play abroad so they can compete against the best in the world as well."

Source: Briefly News