Kaizer Chiefs reserve team got one over their city rivals Orlando Pirates in the DStv Diski Challenge match on Saturday, November 30, 2024

The Glamour Boys' young side came from a goal down to defeat the Buccaneers 2-1 at the Dobsonville Stadium

Amakhosi are now two points behind DDC league leaders Stellenbosch FC, while the Sea Robbers are eighth on the log

Kaizer Chiefs took the bragging rights in the first Soweto derby in the DStv Diski Challenge this season as they came from a goal down to defeat Orlando Pirates on Saturday afternoon.

Pirates took the lead through Sepale in the second half, but Aiden McCarthy and Mbuthu's goals gave Amakhosi the deserved win over their city rivals.

The match between the Soweto-based sides was the last game of the DStv Diski Challenge in 2024, as the league will be taking a break before resuming in 2025.

Kaizers Chiefs defeat Orlando Pirates in the first Soweto derby in the DStv Diski Challenge this season. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs defeat Pirates in Soweto derby

The first half of the match looked like a boring contest. Both teams were not creating enough scoring chances as they were being careful.

The half finished goalless, but in the second half, both teams came alive. Kaizer Chiefs took possession, but Pirates created more chances.

The chance creation by the Bucs paid off in the 74th minute when Sepale put the ball in the back of the net.

Pirates' lead didn't last more than two minutes, as Amakhosi were awarded a penalty, which McCarthy duly converted to level the scores.

Kaizer Chiefs took all three points in the first minute of the six minutes of added time, with Mbuthu putting the ball in the net following a corner kick.

The Glamour Boys reserve team are now second on the log, two points behind league leaders Stellenbosch FC, while the Bucs' young side are eighth.

