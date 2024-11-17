DDC: Why Kaizer Chiefs vs Pirates Clash Was Called Off by Match Commissioner

The highly anticipated clash between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Diski Challenge was abandoned after being delayed three times

The Match Commissioner Patrick Marametsi explained why the match was called off after meeting with referees in-charge of the tie

Kaizer Chiefs missed out on the chance of returning to the summit of the league with Stellenbosch FC reserve team holding the top spot position

Match Commissioner Patrick Marametsi and referees have called off the DStv Diski Challenge tie between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

The match between the Soweto-based reserved teams was highly anticipated. The Amakhosi were hoping to reclaim the top spot from Stellenbosch FC, while the Buccaneers wanted to claw their way back into the conversation of teams to win the league.

The game was expected to kick off at 15:00, but it was delayed on three occasions before being called off.

Why match commissioner called off DDC Soweto derby

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Marametsi, who was the designated match comissioner, confirmed that the match was abadoned due to bad lightning

In an interview with SuperSport TV, the match commissioner claimed that after consulting the referees, they decided to call off the game for the safety of the players.

“We looked at the radius again; it was just under 2km,” he said.

“And you can see this cloud is really above us, which poses a safety risk, and I’ve actually had a discussion with the referee, and he said he’s going to abandon this match due to the lightning, which is not subsiding at all.

“Just above us, it’s unfortunate. This is Mother nature.”

The Premier Soccer League are expected to announce new date when the match will be rescheduled for.

