PSL: Nabi Makes Honest Admission About Kaizer Chiefs Despite Defeating Richards Bay
- Nasreddine Nabi has commented on Kaizer Chiefs win over Richards Bay when they resumed the Betway Premiership after a long break due to international duty and the Carling Knockout Cup
- The Tunisian tactician made an honest admission about the Glamour Boys despite securing all three points against the Natal Rich Boyz in Polokwane
- The Glamour Boys are now in sixth on the South African league table with one outstanding match
Kaizer Chiefs are back to winning ways in the Premier Soccer League as they defeated Richards Bay 2-1 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.
Nasreddine Nabi's side took all three points thanks to goals from Wandile Duba and Ashley Du Preez in both halves, while Yanela Mbuthuma scored the Natal Rich Boyz's only goal late in the match.
The Soweto-based side played most of the second half with 10 men after Reeve Frosler was sent off after getting a second yellow.
Nabi makes honest admission about Chiefs despite win
Speaking to SuperSport TV after the match as per iDiskiTimes, Nabi admitted that Kaizer Chiefs are not yet there despite beating the Natal Rich Boyz.
The Tunisian mentor believes that one win doesn't mean the process of taking the Soweto Giants back to the top is done.
"The process is not for one victory; it's not because we win [against Richards Bay]," the Kaizer Chiefs head coach said after the win over Richards Bay.
"The object for the level of Kaizer Chiefs isvery high. Yes, mentally, it's good; some moments in the match are fantastic. However, without consistency and efficiency, we need more work to achieve the third goal.
"But the three points is perfect for the club. Mentally, it's not easy to play the second half with 10 men. It feels good. But for the process [it's not done]."
The former AS FAR Rabat head coach also claimed that his team is not yet worthy of comparison to the old side that had the likes of Doctor Khumalo and Siphiwe Tshabalala.
"It's not the old Kaizer Chiefs. Remember Amakhosi before with Tshabalala and Doctor Khumalo; this is a high level. Not like today," he added.
