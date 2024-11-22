PSL Side Keen on Hijacking Kaizer Chiefs’ Move for South African Striker

Kaizer Chiefs' chances of signing a South African striker just got tougher as another Premier Soccer League side are interested in clinching the player's signature

The Soweto giants were the first team to show interest in signing the striker, but miss out on his signing just like they did for Elias Mokwana and Khanyisa Mayo

The two Betway Premiership clubs are hoping to land the Mzansi forward in the January transfer window

Kaizer Chiefs could miss out on signing a South African striker as their Premier Soccer League rivals are reportedly keen on hijacking the deal.

The Glamour Boys are planning to invest in new players in the January transfer window, especially in the forward position.

Nasreddine Nabi made some new signings last summer, but the club's first few games this season have shown they need more quality players.

South African striker Lungelo Nguse linked with a move to Premier Soccer League sides Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC. Photo: @goldenarrowsfc1.

Source: Twitter

PSL side keen on signing Kaizer Chiefs target

According to the South African, Stellenbosch FC are considering signing South African striker Lungelo Nguse ahead of Kaizer Chiefs in the January transfer window.

Last summer, the Stellies lost their top striker, Iqraam Rayners, when he joined PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns. They have yet to find a perfect replacement for the Bafana Bafana star and are hoping to replace him with Nguse.

The Golden Arrows star is seen as a more realistic transfer target for Amakhosi, as they failed to convince Fiston Mayele and Michael Olunga to move to South Africa.

According to a source, as per Soccer Laduma, the highest bidder between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC for Nguse might clinch his signing, but Amakhosi might be given preference as they showed interest in the player first.

"The latest now is that Stellenbosch is also interested in him. That's where the money issues would resurface again, and the highest bidder could get him," the source said.

"But because Chiefs were the first to have shown interest, they may consider them first. But, you know, in football, anything is possible."

