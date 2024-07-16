A young woman on TikTok jokingly shared her experience when buying an item from the international retailer Temu

She humorously said that she ordered Crocs from the online marketplace but received something completely different in brand and size

While many filled the comment section with Temu invitation requests, a few shared what they thought they saw the woman bought

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

This TikTokker was all about the jokes when she posted about a failed Temu purchase. Images: @sprinkles_ora

Source: Instagram

A young woman joking about how eager she was to hop onto Temu's website was sadly disappointed when she received her 'failed order'.

Oratile Monnapula, who uses the handle @oratilemonnapula on TikTok, informed app users that she wanted to buy a specific shoe brand from the well-known online store. However, what she pretended to order was not even close to the item she described.

She wrote in her caption:

"POV: You decided to buy Crocs from Temu after your friend warned you."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In the video, Oratile held red clogs the size of tennis balls in her hands. While Temu is often associated with its customers complaining about failed purchases, the young prankster informed people in her caption:

"Ngiya dlala, guys (I'm joking, guys)."

Watch the comical video below:

Netizens react to young woman's 'Temu order'

Oratile's video became a hit on the popular video-sharing platform, receiving laughs and people sharing what they thought she held in her hands. Others also took the opportunity to flood the young lady's comment section with requests for codes and people to accept their Temu invitation to receive gifts.

@yasser.and.ali laughed and said:

"I thought those were apples."

Not seeing fruit, @sarah.mumu20 commented:

"I thought it was red onions."

@user98029347432771, who found the video hilarious, wrote:

"Why am I laughing this hard?"

Local woman shares failed and "ugly" Temu purchase

In a related article that avoided jokes, Briefly News reported on a woman who shared a disappointing experience with the above-mentioned online retailer.

She posted pictures on social media showing the stylish brown boots she ordered compared to the worn, poor-quality boots she received. The post sparked amusement online but also raised concerns about the quality of Temu's products.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News