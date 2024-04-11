A South African woman shared a disappointing experience with online retailer Temu

She posted pictures on social media showing the stylish brown boots she ordered compared to the worn, poor-quality boots she actually received

The post sparked amusement online but also raised concerns about the quality of products on Temu

A woman was far from impressed upon receiving her Temu shoe order. Image: The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

A Mzansi woman took to X (formerly known as X) to express her disappointment in recently receiving her Temu order.

Woman showcases Temu order

Temu has left many Mzansi people disappointed. There have been growing reviews detailing how unhappy they were with their orders from Temu on the socials. The reviews range from issues like receiving poor-quality items or items that didn't match the descriptions.

In a post, @mona_tef featured images of her package and what she wanted versus what she got.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

She showed the style of brown leather boots she wanted versus the odd and ugly-looking boots, which were worn and of poor quality.

"Guys Look what Temu did to me," the woman wrote.

Temu shoe order has SA laughing

The post sparked humour from amused netizens as they commented on @mona_tef's Temu dilemma and her odd shoe choice.

@McAdjei2 said:

"Wear to farm."

pinion8d1 said:

"You must just put Vaseline then ke shap ."

@NdivhuwoBarnes wrote:

"I can't help it, please forgive me ."

@leliibaby replied:

"Bro bought an ugly shoe and is shocked that it arrived ugly."

@LusaphoGqobo asked:

"Is F1 what was advertised or how it came? Coz wrongo kwayena."

@nicksta_napo commented:

"But why did you order this shoe to begin with? Didn’t they have better options? ."

@mxova911 said:

"But nje nale original iyabheda."

Woman unboxes stylish finds from Temu for just R200

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African woman intrigued netizens and fashion lovers after sharing a video of her shopping experience on Temu.

A TikTok video shared by @salathiseothamagadla shows her showing off a package of her first order after shopping on the site.

In the clip, @salathiseothamagadla unpacks a wireless charger, jewellery, accessories, and a stylish handbag - all of which cost her R200 at a 96% discount.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News