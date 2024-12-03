"Never Again": South African Man's Small Street Buy Turns into Hilarious Fail

One gent had the shock of his life after purchasing from Small Street, and he took to social media to show it off

The guy unveiled the item that he got in a video making rounds on the internet, and it captured many's attention

Mzansi netizens were stunned as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A young man was devastated over his purchase and took to social media to show it off, leaving people in laughter.

A man showed off his Small Street purchase fail in a TikTok video. Image: @abuttiyy.mesh

Source: TikTok

Small street purchase gone wrong

The gent, who goes by the TikTok handle @abuttiyy.mesh, expressed that he bought a pair of shoes at Small Street, but the outcome left him in tears.

He went on to unbox the shoes and show off what he had received. The gent received old, worn-out, and dusty carvelas, which left him in total disbelief. The disappointed man went on to say the following while taking to his TikTok caption.

"Never buy at Small Street, never again."

Watch the video below:

People react to Small Street purchase video

Social media users responded to the clip as they flooded the comments section poking fun at the guy while some shared their own experiences.

User said:

"At least they gave you shoes others get boxes with rocks."

Aphiwe king wrote:

"December will humble you."

Makwabane omuhle wrote:

"Guys, I buy in Small Street every time, but I never meet this. Yes, if you order online, you will have this, but it's better to go on your own and buy or stock."

Irma Jordaan shared:

"Why did You not check the contents?"

Tshiamominnies commented:

"Emotional damage."

Sher Khan

"How much did you pay."

Woman bags R950 designer look for R80 at Small Street

Briefly News previously, a young lady flexed her dress in a TikTok video, and Mzansi loved it. The clip of the stunner went viral online.

The fashion-savvy shopper unveiled her stunning dress, which wowed many online users. The young hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @mahlatsedipela, revealed to her viewers that she wanted a long, beautiful dress with feathers. She saw one in the Young Designers Emporium, also known as YDE, which cost R950.

Source: Briefly News