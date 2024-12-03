"Never Again": South African Man's Small Street Buy Turns into Hilarious Fail
- One gent had the shock of his life after purchasing from Small Street, and he took to social media to show it off
- The guy unveiled the item that he got in a video making rounds on the internet, and it captured many's attention
- Mzansi netizens were stunned as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
A young man was devastated over his purchase and took to social media to show it off, leaving people in laughter.
Small street purchase gone wrong
The gent, who goes by the TikTok handle @abuttiyy.mesh, expressed that he bought a pair of shoes at Small Street, but the outcome left him in tears.
He went on to unbox the shoes and show off what he had received. The gent received old, worn-out, and dusty carvelas, which left him in total disbelief. The disappointed man went on to say the following while taking to his TikTok caption.
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
"Never buy at Small Street, never again."
Watch the video below:
People react to Small Street purchase video
Social media users responded to the clip as they flooded the comments section poking fun at the guy while some shared their own experiences.
User said:
"At least they gave you shoes others get boxes with rocks."
Aphiwe king wrote:
"December will humble you."
Makwabane omuhle wrote:
"Guys, I buy in Small Street every time, but I never meet this. Yes, if you order online, you will have this, but it's better to go on your own and buy or stock."
Irma Jordaan shared:
"Why did You not check the contents?"
Tshiamominnies commented:
"Emotional damage."
Sher Khan
"How much did you pay."
Woman bags R950 designer look for R80 at Small Street
Briefly News previously, a young lady flexed her dress in a TikTok video, and Mzansi loved it. The clip of the stunner went viral online.
The fashion-savvy shopper unveiled her stunning dress, which wowed many online users. The young hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @mahlatsedipela, revealed to her viewers that she wanted a long, beautiful dress with feathers. She saw one in the Young Designers Emporium, also known as YDE, which cost R950.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za