One guy was captured enjoying Purity, which left many people in South Africa cracking up in laughter

The clip gained massive traction on social media, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

Netizens were amused as they flooded the comments section with jokes, and some expressed their thoughts

A man went viral on social media after he was captured devouring Purity, which amused South African users.

A South African man devoured Purity in a TikTok video that amused Mzansi. Image: Betsie Van der Meer/getty Images and @abzer65/TikTok

Source: UGC

Gent enjoying Purity has Mzansi laughing

The funny clip was shared by TikTok user @abzer65 on the video platform. It shows the man enjoying Purity while sitting in a car. Purity is commonly known as babies' or toddlers' food but can also be eaten by adults.

@abzer65's footage went viral on social media, leaving many people cracking up in laughter. It became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within a week of its publication.

Watch the amusing video below:

SA is in stitches

The online community was entertained as they took to the comments section to crack jokes while some poked fun at the man, saying:

Okie said:

"Healing the inner child."

Thabo Lepota wrote:

"I thought I was the only one who buys them and just eats them."

Nomsa Mngadi expressed:

"Honestly, it is very nice."

Tee-Tee Tsepedi Phet commented:

"For us who laugh but don't understand isixhosa. Come ka laa."

Oupaledwaba cracked a joke, saying:

"Anc member this one."

Al Gratiano Peterson shared:

"Yah, we eat the fruit and custard ones, yah, but vegetables, hai, that child must finish on its own."

SibongilePL added:

"Part of my grocery."

Uncle eats Cerelac as baby watches

Briefly News previously reported funny uncle showed the internet how much he enjoys his niece's food. The man and the kid became viral sensations after he filmed a funny clip.

The video of the man and baby received thousands of likes, and many people commented that the gent was hilarious. In a TikTok video, an uncle, @kade_meka, made a skit telling his niece why her food finished quickly. In the clip here, he admitted that he enjoys eating her Cerelac.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News