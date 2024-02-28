One hilarious man made a TikTok video showing how he likes to take a sneak at his niece's baby food

In the clip, he made a skit about his tendency, and the infant made people laugh with her reaction to his antics

Many people on TikTok were thoroughly amused by the uncle and niece video showing the hilarious moment

A funny uncle showed the internet how much she enjoys his niece's food. The man and the kid became viral sensations after he filmed a funny clip.

A TikTok video shows an uncle eating his niece's Cerelac. Image: @kad_meka

Source: TikTok

The video of the man and baby receives thousands of likes. There were many comments from people who thought the gent was hilarious.

Man sneaks child's food

In a TikTok video, an uncle, @kade_meka, made a skit telling his niece why her food finished quickly. In the clip. here admitted that he enjoys eating her Cerelac

. The uncle used the sound of TikTokker Thando when she exposed how she ruined a relationship on TikTok. Watch the video below:

South Africans amused by hungry man

Many people thought the uncle was funny. People cracked jokes about his appetite, while others joked that he deserved punishment.

Datblackwoman said:

"I just finished my children’s cerelac tonight."

THAT NEMBE GIRL wrote:

"Growing up I loved visiting houses with babies just because of Cerelac and blood syrup."

Heavenly added:

"Forget baby food sweet, especially Cerelac."

Emily Chari admitted;

"My baby's cerelac us to last 3 days till her Dad decide to buy one for me and one for her."

Gee_na laughed:

"I cant believe we are the next generation of parents. Any cerelac, baby milk ,caprisun and cheeseball in the house is for me and the children oo."

S.amuel.a added:

"She’s a paid actress for real."

Nemerem joked:

"You can see the pain on the baby’s face, lol she can’t take it anymore."

Tolanii wrote:

"Make I call police for you."

Miss_Iza agreed:

"How do I report you?"

user5374018331511 was amused:

"This is not nice, do it again please."

Comical dad feeds baby while sneaking in a bite for himself

The clip was shared on Facebook by the Great Hope page and shows the father cradling the child on his lap as he feeds him/her some baby puree.

The man makes funny noises imitating that of a car as he intrigues the child. As he is about to put a spoonful of food into the child’s mouth, he switches and quickly puts it into his mouth. He continues his funny noises and proceeds to finally feed the child.

Source: Briefly News