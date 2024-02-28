Uncle Eats Cerelac As Baby Watches in TikTok Video, SA Amused by Comedic Confession
- One hilarious man made a TikTok video showing how he likes to take a sneak at his niece's baby food
- In the clip, he made a skit about his tendency, and the infant made people laugh with her reaction to his antics
- Many people on TikTok were thoroughly amused by the uncle and niece video showing the hilarious moment
A funny uncle showed the internet how much she enjoys his niece's food. The man and the kid became viral sensations after he filmed a funny clip.
The video of the man and baby receives thousands of likes. There were many comments from people who thought the gent was hilarious.
Man sneaks child's food
In a TikTok video, an uncle, @kade_meka, made a skit telling his niece why her food finished quickly. In the clip. here admitted that he enjoys eating her Cerelac
. The uncle used the sound of TikTokker Thando when she exposed how she ruined a relationship on TikTok. Watch the video below:
South Africans amused by hungry man
Many people thought the uncle was funny. People cracked jokes about his appetite, while others joked that he deserved punishment.
Datblackwoman said:
"I just finished my children’s cerelac tonight."
THAT NEMBE GIRL wrote:
"Growing up I loved visiting houses with babies just because of Cerelac and blood syrup."
Heavenly added:
"Forget baby food sweet, especially Cerelac."
Emily Chari admitted;
"My baby's cerelac us to last 3 days till her Dad decide to buy one for me and one for her."
Gee_na laughed:
"I cant believe we are the next generation of parents. Any cerelac, baby milk ,caprisun and cheeseball in the house is for me and the children oo."
S.amuel.a added:
"She’s a paid actress for real."
Nemerem joked:
"You can see the pain on the baby’s face, lol she can’t take it anymore."
Tolanii wrote:
"Make I call police for you."
Miss_Iza agreed:
"How do I report you?"
user5374018331511 was amused:
"This is not nice, do it again please."
Comical dad feeds baby while sneaking in a bite for himself
Briefly News previously reported that getting your baby to eat solid can be challenging. A video of a tiny tot’s mealtime gave social media users the giggles as daddy made it a thrilling experience.
The clip was shared on Facebook by the Great Hope page and shows the father cradling the child on his lap as he feeds him/her some baby puree.
The man makes funny noises imitating that of a car as he intrigues the child. As he is about to put a spoonful of food into the child’s mouth, he switches and quickly puts it into his mouth. He continues his funny noises and proceeds to finally feed the child.
