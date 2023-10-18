One South African maths educator showed people her experience with teaching in a TikTok video

In a viral video by the professional, she was in disbelief at one of the answers she got after teaching

Online users had endless jokes after seeing one child's interpretation after going through the topic of time

A South African teacher shows people how hard it is to teach mathematics. After showing netizens one of the tests she was marking, the educator thought of thousands of likes.

A TikTok video shows a mathematics teacher marking a student's test about time, and South Africans were amused. Image: @michele_phaahla

Many people shared their opinions about the child's school work. Most online users had endless jokes.

Mathematics teacher makes TikTok video

A primary school mathematics teacher, @michele_phaahla, went viral. She should tell people the results of her teaching time since January.

In the video, the child did a minute hand with an angle.

Watch the clip below:

Online users amused by children's time-telling

Many people joked about the time the child was trying to draw on the clock. Online users were guessing what the answer was. Other adults admitted they still can not tell time.

Khomotso admitted:

"I don't blame the kid, even at my big age still don't know this watch."

Ituu said:

"This was me in primary. I still don’t know how to read the time."

Ntebo.Mo wrote:

"A real picture of how to confuse your enemies."

kabi commented:

"I mean, clearly it’s 7 o’clock, what more do you want?"

Olorato added:

"12'o clock perpendicular to 7, no the kid masters Geometry

Alpha was amused

"It's 15 minutes before 12 at 7 o'clock."

Mathematics teachers impress South Africans

