Footage of a heated exchange between a cashier and an upset customer made waves on social media

The angry man was recorded lashing out over incorrect change and the poor food quality at the store

South Africans debated the fiery moment and voiced their opinions about who was wrong in the argument

A man argued with a feisty cashier about his change. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @inspirationalworldsa/TikTok

Yoh, working a retail job is not easy! A cashier and a customer got into a verbal showdown and the video landed on TikTok.

The man was unhappy about his change and even called out the store for allegedly selling rotting wors.

Cashier stands her ground

The cashier didn’t flinch and fired back with her own words, refusing to let the man walk over her. The exchange was fiery, with both sides making their points loud and clear.

The incident posted by @inspirationalworldsa captured the attention of over 335,000 viewers on the popular social media platform.

Angry customer speaks out

The guy gave more details about the heated moment in another video. He claims he paid for the R25 boerewors with R100 but the slip says he paid with R50. He added that he wants the woman to recognise her error and apologise.

Many TikTok users in the comments section applauded the cashier for defending herself.

@preciousdelicious1 stated:

"Yazi sometimes cashiers are being abused."

@JacobTsolo asked:

"If they have a problem and the wors is rotten why did you still buy?"

@NkosingiphleDlamini posted:

"Cashiers are also breadwinners respect them."

@MapogoRanoko commented:

"Mara nawe you're too aggressive towards her."

@lwazi292 suggested:

"Let's respect people's jobs because she's saying every time wena mawulana. 💔"

@nolZ shared:

"This reminds me of a customer who swore at me izolo for a little misunderstanding. He swore me ngo mamam and then told me how uneducated I am. 🥺😭 We go through a lot sometimes."

@SondoLenyamazane wrote:

"So was she supposed to check for you ukuthi iwors libolile or what? Also, what's hard about requesting the correct change without ukubanga umsindo?"

@BalisaFaku added:

"Cashier is also a human being. If the stock is rotten why buy it?"

