Millicent Mashile received backlash on social media for clout-chasing after sharing a video calling out an H&M cashier

Fans accused Millicent and her twin sister Innocent Sadiki of using the recent fire incident at Inno's mansion for attention

Social media users questioned the relevance of her complaint, with many expressing frustration and confusion over her expectations from H&M

Media personality and actress Millicent Mashile recently caught strays on social media when she caught strays from fans. The star, who has been empathising with her twin sister Innocent Sadiki after her mansion burnt to the ground, was accused of clout chasing after a recent video.

Milly Mashile receives backlash for clout-chasing

Mzansi social media users have had enough of popular twins Millicent Mashile and Innocent Sadiki. The stars have been charting social media trends after Inno's home incident. Fans feel the stars are now using the unfortunate incident to chase clout.

A video of the actress shared on X by MDN News shows her calling out an H&M cashier after receiving lousy service while buying clothes for her sister. The post read:

"Milly Mashile says she received bad customer service from H&M when she was buying clothes for her twin sister, who lost everything when her 3m house burned down in Fourways, Johannesburg, yesterday."

Fans share mixed reactions to Milly Mashile's video

The actress' video did not sit well with social media users who accused her of clout-chasing.

@_ShaunKeyz said:

"I just wanna know what H&M was supposed to do? something is not make sure here."

@Kim_Laura1 commented:

"So what is H&M supposed to do? Give them clothes for free or trace the vouchers? I’m not understanding. Ke na le std 1 please just explain to me."

@Ihhashi_Turkei wrote:

"Yoh these two! We are enough now."

@KingDon_za added:

"This just keeps unveiling itself like its one episode of skeem saam"

Innocent Sadiki called out for filming content at granny’s funeral

Briefly News previously reported that Innocent Sadiki's life turned upside-down after she lost her house in a terrible fire, but it seems the nightmare has only just begun.

Nearly 24 hours after a fire engulfed her house and destroyed her family's belongings, Innocent Sadiki's ordeal raised not only concern for her well-being but suspicion of her behaviour.

