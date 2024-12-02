A TikTok user shared a video of a local man yelling at a McDonald's cashier who allegedly messed with his order

The man, a local DJ, also shared a post on TikTok to explain why he reacted in the way he did

Many social media users in the comment section took the man's side, while others thought his behaviour was uncalled for

Customers naturally expect professionalism from those preparing their meals, entrusting them with their food and money. However, a man was recently caught screaming at a fast-food worker and explained his reasons for doing so.

Mighty McDonald's mishap

A TikTokker using the handle @inamntshingila uploaded a video of a local DJ named Sebastian Dark in a McDonald's drive-thru. Although the TikTok user used another audio over the clip, some of what Sebastian said was still audible.

The upset man noted that he paid R1 000 for his order and cursed at the cashier, who was not within view of the person taking the video.

Watch the intense video here.

Sebastian also took to TikTok to share his side of the story. Fortunately, it wasn't as bad as receiving rotten food from a restaurant as one Johannesburg woman did.

In a lengthy post, the man encouraged people to check their receipts and claimed the woman behind the counter took advantage of him. He explained that he ordered his food and offered the woman a meal.

"She wanted a McFeast, and I said, 'No problem.' When I paid her R1 000, she told me I owed her R2.60."

Sebastian claimed to have told the woman he didn't have R2.60, which she demanded.

"When I went forward to collect my order, I asked for a slip and nothing. Finally, I got the slip, and when I looked at it, the cashier ordered three McFeasts without me knowing.

"How can you do good only to be robbed?"

Sebastian also noted that he spoke to the day manager, who told him to report the incident to the fast food chain's head office.

Internet take sides in McDonald's blunder

Many people receive wrong orders from fast food restaurants. However, some don't result in such actions as the man portrayed.

Thousands of social media users rushed to the comment section to express their thoughts about the man's anger, with many showing whose side they took regarding the matter.

@whatthefrack01 shared their opinion with the online community:

"He's in the right. They incorrectly charged him R1 000. That's a lot. Even if they refund him, it will take up to seven days to reflect. What if he needed that money the next day?"

@beccachetty share their thoughts about the video:

"This behaviour is not justified, no matter how many excuses people may make for him."

@sazidelic1 had a question for the public:

"Doesn't the Speedpoint show you how much you are about to pay?"

@doughnuthive1 wrote in the comment section:

"Be kind to retail and service staff. They are killing themselves working this season for a bare minimum wage."

@suhaifah_dawood said to app users:

"The cashier robbed him, thus the anger. Yes, he's angry and used vulgarity, but put yourself in his shoes."

