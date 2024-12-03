“Different Type of Stress”: SA Man’s Hilarious ATM Moment Leaves Mzansi in Stitches
- One guy in South Africa sparked chatter on the internet over his funny antics, which were captured on camera
- The video caused a massive buzz online and gained loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments
- Comments poured in from netizens who flooded the post, sharing their thoughts and some cracked jokes
With technology being so incredibly advanced, a bank card is sometimes not needed in today's society, and many use alternatives.
Gent goes blank at ATM
One guy was caught up in quite a predicament and took to social media to show it off under the TikTok handle @callme_m.kayy.
In the video, the man is at the ATM, where he goes completely blank because he forgot his PIN code for his card. @callme_m.kayy shared with his viewers that he does not usually use his bank card but rather Apple Pay and Tap and Go on his phone, which placed him in that position.
While taking to his TikTok caption, the man expressed his feelings at that moment, saying:
"Different type of stress."
Take a look at the video below:
SA reacts to the man's ATM TikTok video
Many people in Mzansi could relate to the man's story as they took to the comments section to share their own experiences.
Deidrè Michelle
"Yoh me Saturday at Spar, I wanted to cry, my brain froze."
Slenda sama million shared:
"My card just got blocked the other day coz I kept entering the wrong pin yoh abble pay."
Le.ddie wrote:
"I usually send an e-wallet to myself."
Lynelle replied:
"I don’t even know where’s my card!"
Luyanda Ntombela commented:
"I don’t even have a physical card anymore, I just cash send the money to my number."
Allaboutpraisemore
"Yooo, this was literally me last week. I had to go look for the envelope that had my pin on it and take a picture of it."
Man in Cape Town shows off ATM drive-thru
Briefly News previously reported that one gentleman in Cape Town left South Africans talking over his recent discovery, and he took to social media to show it off.
A guy filmed his experience as he pulled up to an ATM belonging to Standard Bank located in a drive-thru area. This allowed him to withdraw cash without leaving his car. The video shared by TikTok user @gavinguccifiedmat left Mzansi viewers intrigued and amused.
