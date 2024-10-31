A video of a man degrading a petrol attendant left South Africans in shock, and the clip went viral

In the clip, the petrol attendant was clamping the gent car, which caused the man's horrific reaction

The footage sparked outrage among Mzansi netizens as they dragged the man for his behaviour

A man in South Africa went viral for all the wrong reasons over his horrific behaviour, which he displayed in a video making rounds online.

A man disgraced a petrol attendant for clamping his car in a TikTok video. Image: @kellyrank1

Source: TikTok

Man degrades petrol attendant for clamping his car

TikTok user @kellyrank1 exposed the man for his bad behaviour. In the clip, the gent can be seen talking horribly to a petrol attendant, clamping his car because he allegedly parked on private property.

The man said the following when he caught the petrol attendant in action:

"Hey, hello, don't touch my p***, take it off, move. I will pay nothing... f*** you and get a proper job."

The clip went viral on social media, shocking many people over the man's actions as they called out the company in the comments section.

Watch the video below:

SA is outraged over man's behaviour

Mzansi netizens were not impressed by the man's behaviour and took to the comments section to drag the man, while some called out the company where the man worked to see how he represented the brand outside in public.

Robyyyyn said:

"Why don't you get a proper job?" God must humble this man; never think you're sitting higher than others; you can lose everything in the blink of an eye."

Fikile added:

"Yho imagine seeing your dad being treated like this."

Justin Mostert wrote:

"Safety Car...Official car of BMW CCCT Race Series....They need to know how they're being represented in public."

Africa Dabra expressed:

"Official safety car for the BMWCCCT race series? What a lovely image."

Mandisa commented:

"Haibo. Is being a petrol attendant is not a proper job. The disrespects."

Domestic worker cries over unbearable work conditions

Briefly News previously reported that an unhealthy working environment can significantly affect a person, making them unproductive.

A lady gave viewers a glimpse into her work life, and many were left with mixed reactions. One woman in South Africa who goes by the handle @alina.mathibeligmail.co0 opened up about her work life. The lady expressed that it is not "easy" working as a domestic.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News