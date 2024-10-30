A gentleman hilariously bought pap from the food shop and used it to fix vehicle tyres

A video of a man using pap to seal a tyre has made rounds on social media, leaving the internet stunned.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @iconictshepo, two men are seen busy fixing damaged car tyres. However, what caught the attention of many people was how one gentleman used a pap to seal the tyre.

The man took the pap that he bought from a food shop and put it in between the rim and the rubber. One TikTok user in the comments said that was normal and some people even use bread.

Man uses pap to fix car tyre

See the TikTok video below:

Netizens stunned by the creativity

The video gained over 190k views, with many online users expressing how stunned they were. See the comments below:

@thabang johannes expressed:

"This only works temporarily but it works."

@Donald Mamosadi laughed:

"Food is life even tyres need to eat😂."

@_missp. expressed:

"The other time I saw my dad putting bread on a part of a engine 😂😂😂."

@Itumeleng Mokhopa shared:

"It's all fun and creative up until you experience car accident, majita once did the same thing for me with bread the Tyre came out of rim while driving."

@Augustine♡M wrote:

"Works perfectly 😂 I’ve seen this before."

@S@MREDD said:

"Old trick."

@KASSTY❤️😍 joked:

"😂😂No wonder food is expensive this days, because everything eats food this days."

Woman changes stereotypes in the mechanic industry

In another story, Briefly News reported about a female mechanic who is changing the game.

Memory Bere is proof that you can do anything you put your mind to. The female motor mechanic ventured into a male-dominated industry and is doing very well for herself. She was born in Chipenge, Zimbabwe and her career has flourished in neighbouring South Africa. The mechanic says that she was raised by 4 words: "Mubatei muuye naye pano," which translates to, "Catch it and bring it here."

