Social media users could not believe the hilarity of a viral pic showing a police vehicle being clamped

Twitter user @kulanicool of Kimberley took to the social media platform to share the photograph and Mzansians are still giggling

Social media users reacted with some funny clapbacks with many asking how they would now track down criminals

Social media user @kulanicool posted a snap of a police van being clamped leaving Mzansi in a fit of giggles. Image: @kulanicool/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

Social media users were left rolling over with laughter after @kulanicool shared a pic of a police van that had been clamped.

@kulanicool of Kimberley captioned the post:

“The law is the law.”

@JokaAtinCool said:

“No 1 is above the LAW.”

@_Buczology said:

“So uncalled for. Someone needs this bakkie to solve problems.”

@Naskanani said:

“Lol so fine ku hakela mani?”

@RhaduuXesibe said:

“What if they were chasing criminals?”

@andiswankwents2 said:

“It can even happen that the person they were looking for is one who clamped.”

@TerryMkhonto said:

“Police van cuffed. The irony.”

@kulanicool said:

“I see what you did there.”

@TauroUomo said:

“Ba tella this officer.”

@Bafana_masocha said:

“No one is above the law.”

@HactorM_SA said:

“350 release fee.”

@haruki_masana said:

“This is just people playing politics, the police van is marked and it is an emergency vehicle.”

@sayit75772063 said:

“What happens if there is an emergency? Robbery which requires police chase?”

@Bheki_CEO said:

"The irony if they were called because someone started a fight because their car was clamped.”

@HiluxGD6 said:

“It’s all fun and games until they start looking for who clamped it.”

@iamhumanZA said:

“Law abiding citizens at work.”

SA unsure about police car being clamped, insane pic goes viral: 'nobody is exempt'

Previously, Briefly News wrote about when plenty of incredibly unbelievable things happen daily across Mzansi, and some of these are enough to knock the socks off those witnessing it.

In another case of law enforcement being at the receiving end of the downright bizarre and certainly borderline amusing, a South African Service Police (SAPS) vehicle was seen with one of its wheels clamped at a shopping centre.

According to a tweet on the @crimeairnetwork Twitter page, the stunning turn of events happened at Amajuba Mall, a shopping centre in Newcastle, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

"Nobody is exempt...Or are they? Amajuba Mall. Newcastle. KZN."

Source: Briefly News