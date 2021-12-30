Structural Engineering student Sicelo Makhoba took to Twitter to reveal that he bagged a brand new car this year

Social media users reacted with pride to the news of his purchase and praised him for his determination

Scores of users flooded the student's Twitter timelines with messages of congratulations and support

An engineering student has shared news of buying a brand new car and Mzansi is loving it

Good things do come to those who work hard and a Mzansi student has shown his mettle and peeps are loving it

And Twitter user Sicelo Karabo Makhoba showed online peeps the fruits of his labour when he posted a pic of his new car.

Structural Engineering student Sicelo captioned the snap:

“2021 has ended on a good note man.”

In the photo you his new Toyota Yaris car and a set of brand new car keys.

@JamieHarrix said:

“Congrats.”

@Saint_Parsons said:

“Congratulations my G.”

@vito_reloaded said:

“Love it.”

@SamukeloMapeyi said:

“W's after W's after W's mfana!”

@muzi_2c said:

“Very reliable and low maintenance, congratulations.”

@PatienceeSibeko said:

“Congratulations.”

@Lelo_Manoto added:

“What a beauty! May she give you many happy memories.”

@Vokzman said:

“A Yaris Note.”

@Chris_JNdonga said:

“Congratulations, sir.”

@MandyNkutha added:

“Love this for you!”

@That_Guy_Sphe posted:

“May you ride this wave all through 2022.”

@IG__oratiile__ said:

“Love this for you!”

@Gasolo_Msuthu wrote:

“Thanks man, hard work pays.”

@HLAKES_ said:

“Big Wins… Well done bro.!!

@Mr_MadzhieTV added:

“Congratulations King.”

@Mr_Kudamaster said:

“Congratulations, to greater miles look after this babe.”

@BeingBukhosi reacted:

“Congratulations my boi.”

