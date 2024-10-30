A woman showed off a retail cashier salary that left many people in South Africa in their feelings

In the clip, the lady unveiled the payslip, and it gained massive traction on social media, causing a huge buzz among netizens

The online community was in disbelief as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

A woman flexed a retail cashier's payslip, sparking outrage in South Africa. Image: @lifereset_za/TikTok and Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

A retail cashier's payslip ruffled some feathers in Mzansi, and many people were not impressed with the person's income.

Retail cashier salary breaks SA's heart

One woman who goes by the TikTok handle @lifereset_za, also known as Boni, is notorious for showing off people's payslips in different fields. She came through with yet another banger that sent a shockwave through South Africa, leaving many in their feelings.

Boni was disappointed as she shared a retail cashier's salary that broke not only her heart but also those of netizens. In the clip, she expressed that the individual's normal hours for that month were 135 hours, and the person received R3,821.79. The regular hours, yet again, were 13.72 hours, and the retail cashier received R385.81.

She then revealed the individual's net pay, which was R4,158.02. This shocked the online community, and the footage grabbed the attention of many.

Watch the video of the retail cashier's payslip below:

SA is not impressed

People took to the comments section to share their views on the retail cashier's payslip, and many dragged the store for paying their workers below the minimum wage.

Thando Madlala said:

"Kanjani manje. How are people expected to survive on that."

Sana shared:

"Yep, that's how much we earn as cashiers."

Beautienkosi wrote:

"Is not make sure singabona abantu bebahle but eio."

Cuzzins was not impressed:

"So they earn below minimum wage. Where is the labour department? Min wage is R4.5k."

Masilo expressed:

"This is rubbish. They pay less and expect you to come to work early in the morning instead of late and prepare for the next morning, Monday to Monday. God help us."

Woman flexes hygiene manager payslip

Briefly News previously reported that a woman unveiled the salary of a hygiene manager, and boy peeps were left speechless by the person's income.

One South African lady notorious for sharing people's payslips flexed the salary of a hygiene manager on her TikTok account. The woman, who goes by the handle @lifereset_za, expressed how working in the mining industry will "never disappoint."

