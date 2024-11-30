An adventurous online shopper on TikTok took a risk buying a dental product on Temu, a popular online retailer

The woman left her relatives thoroughly amused when she unboxed the bizarre Temu product she bought

Online users on TikTok shared their thoughts on the woman’s attempt at improving her smile without a dentist

One woman left people in stitches after showing her unique Temu purchase. The customer took full advantage of Temu’s wide variety of products, including dental products.

The video of the woman opening her Temu product received millions of views. The woman’s online shopping experience received over 157,000 likes and thousands of comments from amused netizens.

Woman gets Temu veneers

In a TikTok post by @nuinreallife, a woman bought fake teeth from Temu. She opened her package to reveal the veneers she purchased. Her family members burst out laughing when she fit the fake teeth and smiled. Watch the video below:

Temu veneers amused viewers

Online users had hilarious commentary about the supposed veneers the woman fitted. Many felt the veneers were more like dentures. Some were convinced the veneers had potential. Read the comments from amused TikTok users below:

K A I commented:

“That ain’t veneers that’s dentures 😭”

Luh Marri wrote:

“Her holding them together.”

Tumiii was amused:

“Rinsing them in the KITCHEN SINK is diabolical, man😭"

Ella exclaimed:

“What’s funny is they’re bad, but they’re not actually THAT bad 😅”

Peyton_keeling remarked:

“If there were a good way for them to stay on, it wouldn’t even be bad.”

Sel begged:

“Please take her card😂I swear when they get older, they just order whatever.”

