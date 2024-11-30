A TikTok video shows a bride on her wedding day, and she was in full wife mode on the special occasion

One woman who got married wanted online users to see how eager she was to take on her wifely role

People were fascinated by the video of the bride, who seemed to be fully dedicated to showing proper respect to her wedding guests

One Venda woman was proud to become a wife. A viral TikTok video showed that the woman thoroughly enjoyed her special day.

A Venda woman bowed at her wedding in a TikTok video to accept cash gifts. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Getty Images

Online users were fascinated to see the bride embracing the traditional side of marriage. The video of the woman received thousands of likes and views.

Bride kneels on wedding day

In a clip by @madam_mphephu a woman who got married had to get down to the floor while wedding guests gave her money. The bride looked stunning in a glittering gown. Watch the moving video below:

SA congratulates bride

The woman's behaviour during her wedding caused a stir on social media. People shared their thoughts about the newly wedded wife. Read the comments below:

Lauren38# commented:

“But this is beautiful.”

Sanelinandisa_khathi added:

“There should be some coming from above🥰; I loved it when they said, “ You Stand up,” & you were like Not yet😂😂 and put the body down once more😅. I should start practicing Venda ngeke😅”

Oyama ✨Plugs ✨ gushed:

“Hawemah, what an excellent wedding🥰 Congratulations, sis! You look amaaaazing.”

Simon€ exclaimed:

“Wedding of the year!🥺❤️🤌🏾🫂🌺congratulations, mama.”

Rotondwa cheered:

“Definitely the best part of being a Venda Makoti.”

SA in awe of stunning Venda wedding in viral TikTok

Briefly News previously reported that the popular TV show Muvhango is by far the best exposure Venda people have received in South Africa.

A viral video of a beautiful wedding made many people gasp in awe after they experienced the rich culture of the Venda people through the boundary of a screen.

Venda people are well known for their unique dialect and stunning traditional attire, thanks to television shows like Muvhango. A now-viral TikTok made South Africans gush about a lovely wedding.

