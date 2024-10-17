South Africans were mesmerised by the Venda culture after a lady’s wedding went viral on TikTok

The attire, music and dancing caught the attention of Mzansi citizens, who could not stop gushing about the enchanting event

Social media users shared kind messages in the comments section where they complimented the wedding

The popular TV show Muvhango is by far the best exposure Venda people have received in South Africa.

A viral video of a beautiful wedding made many people gasp in awe after they experienced the rich culture of the Venda people through the boundary of a screen.

SA in awe of Venda culture

Venda people are well known for their unique dialect and stunning traditional attire, thanks to television shows like Muvhango. A now-viral TikTok made South Africans gush about a lovely wedding.

Mzansi gushed about the beauty of the rich culture as the clip showcased the patterns and colours used to craft traditional attires. The audience also paid attention to the music and dances, which made the video fun to watch.

Mzansi reacts to beautiful Venda wedding

Social media users were stunned by the Venda culture after watching a now-viral TikTok:

@Tondi 🧡 loved the music:

"The song is so beautiful. Who is the artist? It sounds like Maduvha."

@Nolundi♥️✨♥️ wedding fever:

"I want to get married."

@ThatsWendy_Zwane♥️ realised:

"African weddings are beautiful."

@Miss_Dee♥️ wanted to make things right with Venda a man:

“Can I date a Venda man for the last time, please? Nice one.”

@Miss M🩷 shared:

“This is so beautiful.”

@Thobza complimented the culture:

“Venda culture is very beautiful!”

@Rethabile decided:

“Ok, fine, my Venda king, please find me; I am ready.”

@Katlego shared:

“Beautiful is an understatement.”

Briefly News also reported that everyone loves a wedding, but traditional African weddings are just a different type of traditional beauty. From cultures blending to young women adding modern twists to their traditional gowns, 2023 delivered.

Mzansi people loved seeing the stunning affairs along with the proof that love knows no bounds.

