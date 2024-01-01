Everyone loves a wedding, but traditional African weddings are just a different type of traditional beauty

From cultures blending to young women adding modern twists to their traditional gowns, 2023 delivered

Mzansi people loved seeing the stunning affairs along with the proof that love knows no bounds

A wedding is a big day that a lot of people dream of for many years. Some Mzansi weddings have gone viral in 2023, showing off the pure beauty of love.

These stunning traditional weddings went viral in 2023, reminding many of the true beauty of tradition. Image: @isintuourculture

Source: TikTok

We are blessed in South Africa to have such a variety of cultures. Seeing the many different wedding traditions, attires, and norms is definitely something that makes these weddings trend.

Briefly News has shared many of these stunning nuptials over the past year, and here are just five of them:

Xhosa and Tsonga wedding warms Mzansi hearts

Blending cultures is a modern adaption that brings so much beauty despite the controversy. A Tsonga bride was all the rave on social media. In the video, the woman wore a Tsonga ball gown for her wedding. The groom wore a Xhosa-themed wedding outfit.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

White woman's Xhosa wedding dress

A South African bride went viral on TikTok for showing up at her wedding in full Xhosa regalia. The blending of cultures warmed hearts, having people singing the praise of our beloved Rainbow Nation.

Wedding dress at Pedi wedding has Mzansi amused

After seeing pictures online, people shared their thoughts about this bride's wedding dress. The bride in the video was with the wedding party dressed in colourful attire, but her dress stood out, literally.

Xhosa bride’s modernised traditional wedding dress wows

Who said culture had to be boring? A stunning bride left social media in awe with her traditional Xhosa wedding dress. The cream-white gown, adorned with intricate beading and recognisable Xhosa prints at the bottom, radiated elegance.

400k People drool over Xhosa bride’s dress

A video of a Xhosa wedding was shared online, and it went viral. The stunning day we had people in absolute awe of the beauty of tradition. This Xhosa bride's TikTok proved that tradition could be beautiful, and she left many netizens envious.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News