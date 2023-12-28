One young man made a big fashion statement in an unexpected way using a commonly found item

The TikTok creator entertained people by using plastic bags from Boxer to show people the heights of his creativity

Netizens were in awe of the TikTokker after seeing how he created something out of nothing in the viral post

A TikTok video by a young man was a viral hit. The fashionista showed people he may have a future as a fashion designer.

A TikTok video shows a young creator making an outfit and hair from Boxer plastic bags. Image: @keigominaj_.

The video of the young man's outfit received more than 300,000 likes. There were thousands of comments from people who were showering him with compliments.

TikTok video shows Boxer plastic bags as outfit

A creator on TikTok @keigominaj_ used Boxer plastics to make an outfit. In the video, he was holding the plastic before dropping down to reveal the ensemble made out of plastic.

South Africa applauds creativity with Boxer plastics

Many people told the young men that he nailed the DIY recycled outfit. Some online users joked that he could design a wedding dress.

Miley said:

"Bro I need a tutorial on how you made the plastic bag into braids."

user9423591844708 commented:

"That’s another level of talent….I’m suspecting you can even design my wedding dress."

notyouraverage wrote:

"First step to being a FASHION DESIGNER. You gotta be recognized."

BIGNAZI applauding:

"All I see is creativity."

Boss lady added;

"You deserve a solid 100/10 cause you rocked the transition, youa platinum boojie baddie."

Man makes t-shirt out of Woolies shopping bags

In a related story, a man showed people the different ways they can use shopping bags. In the video, he had a whole sewing project.

Woman uses household items to dress like 'Queen Charlotte'

Briefly News previously reported that harnessing her resourcefulness and imagination, a woman embarked on a dress-up journey that would rival the most skilled makeup artists and costume designers.

With a keen eye for detail and a dash of ingenuity, Marilyne Ake managed to emulate Queen Charlotte's regal appearance. In a post that has clocked over 10 million views, this creative individual crafted an exquisite ensemble that captured the essence of Queen Charlotte's signature style.

The woman's transformation into Queen Charlotte has caused a sensation on the internet, with netizens applauding her skills and creativity. Social media platforms were buzzing with praise for her meticulous attention to detail and ability to bring historical characters to life using everyday items.

